Used 1994 Hyundai Excel
Edmunds' Expert Review
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Excel.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- maintenance & parts
- driving experience
- seats
- oil
- appearance
- handling & steering
- engine
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
Man, if you want medium sized sedan this is it. You will never lose if you own one. Gas efficiency? mine runs 18 km/liter of gas.
If you are in a city, and all you need is to get from point a, to point b, this is definitely a good choice in a car. I use it daily to get to and from school, and I've had no problems. (Ok, A few small problems, nothing major though) There are a few things that could be better (Air unit, Cup Holder), but really this is a great car. I hope to keep it until it stops working!
I lost it in a fire & I miss it badly. At first I wasn't big on its looks, but I quickly fell in love with it. I did have to do 1 major repair when I replaced the fuel pump. However, as that got the car to reach over 40 mpg I didn't mind! I grew to like not having power steering which at first was a big adjustment. But what amazed me the most was how much stuff I hauled - this car redefines "scrappy" as I moved big recliners, utility tables, garden supplies... you name it, and still got amazing gas mileage. It's the only car where I've been stopped by admirers. One couple said they put over 350K miles on theirs! Excellent car if you're not out for sheer power as it's not the fastest around.
I bought this car with 19,000 miles on for $5000.00. Know has 90,000 miles. No problems with car. It has more than paid for itself.
Features & Specs
|GL 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Excel
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Excel a good car?
Is the Hyundai Excel reliable?
Is the 1994 Hyundai Excel a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1994 Hyundai Excel?
The least-expensive 1994 Hyundai Excel is the 1994 Hyundai Excel GL 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Hyundai Excel?
More about the 1994 Hyundai Excel
Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Overview
The Used 1994 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, GL 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Hatchback.
What do people think of the 1994 Hyundai Excel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Hyundai Excel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Excel 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Excel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Hyundai Excel and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Excel featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1994 Hyundai Excel?
Which 1994 Hyundai Excels are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Hyundai Excel for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Hyundai Excel.
Can't find a new 1994 Hyundai Excels you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Excel for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,596.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,044.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1994 Hyundai Excel?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related Used 1994 Hyundai Excel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2012
- Used BMW X6 M 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2017
- Used BMW X3 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles