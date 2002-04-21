  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Excel

Used 1994 Hyundai Excel

1994 Hyundai Excel 4 Dr GL Sedan
(14)

Used 1994 Hyundai Excel

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1994 Highlights

Four-speed manual dropped from base car in favor of five-speed unit. Base sedan is discontinued. New interior fabrics and wheel covers spruce up the Excel. Air conditioners get CFC-free coolant.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1994 Hyundai Excel pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Excel lease offers
1994 Hyundai Excel price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Excel.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 43%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • oil
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, more than 200,000 km still running
Ruben Pascua,

Man, if you want medium sized sedan this is it. You will never lose if you own one. Gas efficiency? mine runs 18 km/liter of gas.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Good Car
Ben,

If you are in a city, and all you need is to get from point a, to point b, this is definitely a good choice in a car. I use it daily to get to and from school, and I've had no problems. (Ok, A few small problems, nothing major though) There are a few things that could be better (Air unit, Cup Holder), but really this is a great car. I hope to keep it until it stops working!

4.5 out of 5 stars, I miss this car!
Jannes,

I lost it in a fire & I miss it badly. At first I wasn't big on its looks, but I quickly fell in love with it. I did have to do 1 major repair when I replaced the fuel pump. However, as that got the car to reach over 40 mpg I didn't mind! I grew to like not having power steering which at first was a big adjustment. But what amazed me the most was how much stuff I hauled - this car redefines "scrappy" as I moved big recliners, utility tables, garden supplies... you name it, and still got amazing gas mileage. It's the only car where I've been stopped by admirers. One couple said they put over 350K miles on theirs! Excellent car if you're not out for sheer power as it's not the fastest around.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great little car
crossford,

I bought this car with 19,000 miles on for $5000.00. Know has 90,000 miles. No problems with car. It has more than paid for itself.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Used Years for Hyundai Excel
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

GL 4dr Sedan features & specs
GL 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Excel features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Hyundai Excel for sale
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Excel a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1994 Excel both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Excel fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Excel gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Excel has 11.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Excel. Learn more

Is the Hyundai Excel reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Excel is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Excel. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Excel's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1994 Hyundai Excel a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1994 Hyundai Excel is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1994 Excel is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1994 Hyundai Excel?

The least-expensive 1994 Hyundai Excel is the 1994 Hyundai Excel GL 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Hyundai Excel?

    If you're interested in the Hyundai Excel, the next question is, which Excel model is right for you? Excel variants include GL 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Excel models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1994 Hyundai Excel

    Used 1994 Hyundai Excel Overview

    The Used 1994 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, GL 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1994 Hyundai Excel?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1994 Hyundai Excel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1994 Excel 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1994 Excel.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1994 Hyundai Excel and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1994 Excel featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1994 Hyundai Excel?

    Which 1994 Hyundai Excels are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Hyundai Excel for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1994 Hyundai Excel.

    Can't find a new 1994 Hyundai Excels you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Hyundai Excel for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,596.

    Find a new Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,044.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1994 Hyundai Excel?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Hyundai lease specials

    Related Used 1994 Hyundai Excel info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider