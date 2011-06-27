  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1993 Hyundai Excel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Slight styling revisions update Excel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Hyundai Excel.

5(0%)
4(33%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
2.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awful Expensive to Own
William R. Duncan,01/08/2009
GS 2dr Hatchback
I had this auto for less than 3 months and had to have the computer replaced by a Chevy Dealership. Then it stopped running and JH auto sales said that they could fix it. They said they worked on it for 2 1/2 months. It still did not run more than 20 min. My cost was around 350 dollars. Had it towed to another maintenance center and they charged me another 2000 dollars for repairs plus a new battery. If I had known that this auto could not be repaired and parts so expensive I would not have bought it and in fact I advise all that are thinking about buying this auto I can safely tell you it is nothing but junk. The gas mileage is worse that my 1969 Chevy Impala which is around 23 mpg.
1993 hyundal excel
connie123,10/24/2009
hi, best little car ever, it will get you to point b , with know problem.best gas mileage ever.
better than I thought
Tadeusz Kulczycki,04/06/2004
Runs well, no problems with engine.
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 Hyundai Excel
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Hyundai Excel

Used 1993 Hyundai Excel Overview

The Used 1993 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, GL 4dr Sedan, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

