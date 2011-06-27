1993 Hyundai Excel Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$679 - $1,614
Used Excel for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Slight styling revisions update Excel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Hyundai Excel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
William R. Duncan,01/08/2009
GS 2dr Hatchback
I had this auto for less than 3 months and had to have the computer replaced by a Chevy Dealership. Then it stopped running and JH auto sales said that they could fix it. They said they worked on it for 2 1/2 months. It still did not run more than 20 min. My cost was around 350 dollars. Had it towed to another maintenance center and they charged me another 2000 dollars for repairs plus a new battery. If I had known that this auto could not be repaired and parts so expensive I would not have bought it and in fact I advise all that are thinking about buying this auto I can safely tell you it is nothing but junk. The gas mileage is worse that my 1969 Chevy Impala which is around 23 mpg.
connie123,10/24/2009
hi, best little car ever, it will get you to point b , with know problem.best gas mileage ever.
Tadeusz Kulczycki,04/06/2004
Runs well, no problems with engine.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Hyundai Excel features & specs
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Excel
Related Used 1993 Hyundai Excel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019