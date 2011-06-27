Used 1990 Hyundai Excel Consumer Reviews

Good small car for the money shyboy4u35 , 09/08/2004 GL 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 105k Miles, NO Major repairs, Changed Starter at 104k way above average for replacement miles. Replaced shoddy Goodyear tires of Micheline wider tread model. Oil changed on regular basis/Air Filter/Spark Plugs and Wires/Tranny Oil. Report Abuse

Ugh chitown , 11/12/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Stay away. There is nothing good about this car. Its a very uncomfortable ride

If maintained properly good car. MJ , 04/25/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great running car after fixed. As long as the vehical is properly maintained then you should have no prolems with it. For what you pay for it is a good deal. I have had the car for about a year and love it. I have had need to repair it as you will have to do with any used car reguardless of make. it is unfair to ding this vehical because of the previous owners lack of care and mainteance.