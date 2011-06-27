Estimated values
1990 Hyundai Excel 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,429
|$1,843
|Clean
|$552
|$1,260
|$1,629
|Average
|$401
|$922
|$1,202
|Rough
|$250
|$584
|$775
