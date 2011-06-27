1991 Hyundai Excel Review
Type:
Other years
List Price Estimate
$676 - $1,608
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
dd,01/14/2009
I bought this car used in 1993 with 20,000 miles. My husband and I drove the car until we thought it was on its last leg. I gave the car to my brother, and it is still going strong. That was years ago and since then, I have purchased 2 new vehicles. Nothing will ever compare to my Hyundai excel. Best car I have ever owned. Starts even when the temp is 20 below 0. The car has had reg. oil changes, a couple sets of tires and a new set of brakes. I loved this car.
DeeJay Russko,12/28/2002
I've had this car for a while and it is great for all people who like a manual shifting vehicle to learn more. This baby has all the things a beginner needs.
RJW,08/30/2003
I have had many years of dependable service from this little car. However, I have been religious about maintenance.
Blackwolf,02/22/2004
Got my Excel for $400 from a "weekend warrior" of a mechanic, who only really changed the oil and changed the transmission fluid by replacing the entire trans., and put approxiamately 2 grand and practically rebuilt the engine and have never really had a major problem since ... now I can practically out - corner every car on the road ...
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
