Consumer Rating
(4)
1991 Hyundai Excel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Hyundai Excel.

5(25%)
4(75%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

still going strong
dd,01/14/2009
I bought this car used in 1993 with 20,000 miles. My husband and I drove the car until we thought it was on its last leg. I gave the car to my brother, and it is still going strong. That was years ago and since then, I have purchased 2 new vehicles. Nothing will ever compare to my Hyundai excel. Best car I have ever owned. Starts even when the temp is 20 below 0. The car has had reg. oil changes, a couple sets of tires and a new set of brakes. I loved this car.
Nice Economical Car
DeeJay Russko,12/28/2002
I've had this car for a while and it is great for all people who like a manual shifting vehicle to learn more. This baby has all the things a beginner needs.
Good transportation
RJW,08/30/2003
I have had many years of dependable service from this little car. However, I have been religious about maintenance.
My Review of My Car
Blackwolf,02/22/2004
Got my Excel for $400 from a "weekend warrior" of a mechanic, who only really changed the oil and changed the transmission fluid by replacing the entire trans., and put approxiamately 2 grand and practically rebuilt the engine and have never really had a major problem since ... now I can practically out - corner every car on the road ...
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Hyundai Excel

Used 1991 Hyundai Excel Overview

The Used 1991 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, GL SE 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, GS SE 2dr Hatchback, GLS 4dr Sedan, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

