Consumer Rating
(4)
1992 Hyundai Excel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

GLS sedan dropped from lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Hyundai Excel.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car
VOOK,08/13/2002
Its a Good first Car, if you dont mind getting cringed at.
A good car for a second car
Jose,10/23/2002
I have had this car for three months now i average about 110 miles a DAY back and forth to work.And to be honest this car is so reliable that i choose to take it before i take my minivan! It is very economical that it makes up in more than one way! every time i turn the key with out a doubt the engine starts right up!!It may not have the power to take me from 0 to 60 in 10 nor 15 seconds but it has the ability to take me further than any other car i have ever owned and it does 410 miles with less than
Excellent buy
Perry Vath,10/17/2003
Bought a dealer's demo for affordable commuter car. I expected a 'cheap' car and expected to have to replace it after a couple of years. I have had it for 11 years with almost 200,000 miles on it and and I'm happy. Yes it has had a few repairs, but compared to Honda/Toyota/Nissan alternatives my Hyundai Excel has cost me about half as much over the last decade! GREAT economy transportation.a
Pony 1.3
rasto,11/12/2003
very reliabe, (very) low expenses great value for money
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Hyundai Excel features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Hyundai Excel

Used 1992 Hyundai Excel Overview

The Used 1992 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

