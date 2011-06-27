  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Excel
  4. Used 1990 Hyundai Excel
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Hyundai Excel GL Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Excel
Overview
See Excel Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.
Width63.2 in.
See Excel Inventory

Related Used 1990 Hyundai Excel GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles