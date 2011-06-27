Be sure to get all the incentives. The sticker in our car was almost 70 grand but after drilling them for all the incentives we walked out with the top of the line car for under 50 thousand what a steal. The car spoils me every time I drive it!!!! I love it.....Update, just went down and test drive the Audi A8. Sorry brand lovers but the Audi does not have the look or feel of the luxury Equus. I am not a brand guy. I go with the best car all around for the money. When I had my Audi I never once had someone come up and say " wow thet is a beautiful car what is it" i get that at least twice a week. Look inside the A8 then look inside the Equus Ultimate. It clearly screams better quality and more options. The price tag was 35 thousand more for the A8 which isnt half the car. Now I know all the brand loving Audi people are gonna post all kinds of things after reading this. Just know I owned the Audi I wanted another one but thank god I found this Equus first it is truly a highway cruising comfortable car with every bell and whistle. If your not that guy that has to say hey look at my Audi then for sure save the extra 30 grand and buy another car, two for one and you will be an Equus fan and will get over the brand name really fast. I love this car and have so much fun making people try to guess what it is. Thier guesses are usually I dont know a Bently, mercedes, etc. Then watch them call you a liar when you tell them Hyundai makes it...LOL. i still love this car like the day i bought it. .. i took a 1,600.00 mile round trip to scottsdale. No kidding I love the drive hated sitting at my destination. I easily could have gone another 500 that day. I had a lexus blow by me like he was the man. I took it up 154mph no shimmering just sturdy. I got next to this guy waved and took [off. I could see him trying to look at the emblems to see what it is. Its better looking than a BMW or an audi A8. My next car will be a G90 genisis.same car they just broke off thier luxury brand like lexus etc. ILOVE IT

Read more