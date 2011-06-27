Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,969
|$27,605
|$31,260
|Clean
|$22,963
|$26,451
|$29,952
|Average
|$20,951
|$24,144
|$27,336
|Rough
|$18,940
|$21,836
|$24,720
2016 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$22,703
|$25,563
|$28,440
|Clean
|$21,750
|$24,494
|$27,250
|Average
|$19,845
|$22,357
|$24,870
|Rough
|$17,939
|$20,220
|$22,490