Used 2016 Hyundai Equus Consumer Reviews

Luxury BMW type car without the price and more Jeff , 01/18/2016 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Be sure to get all the incentives. The sticker in our car was almost 70 grand but after drilling them for all the incentives we walked out with the top of the line car for under 50 thousand what a steal. The car spoils me every time I drive it!!!! I love it.....Update, just went down and test drive the Audi A8. Sorry brand lovers but the Audi does not have the look or feel of the luxury Equus. I am not a brand guy. I go with the best car all around for the money. When I had my Audi I never once had someone come up and say " wow thet is a beautiful car what is it" i get that at least twice a week. Look inside the A8 then look inside the Equus Ultimate. It clearly screams better quality and more options. The price tag was 35 thousand more for the A8 which isnt half the car. Now I know all the brand loving Audi people are gonna post all kinds of things after reading this. Just know I owned the Audi I wanted another one but thank god I found this Equus first it is truly a highway cruising comfortable car with every bell and whistle. If your not that guy that has to say hey look at my Audi then for sure save the extra 30 grand and buy another car, two for one and you will be an Equus fan and will get over the brand name really fast. I love this car and have so much fun making people try to guess what it is. Thier guesses are usually I dont know a Bently, mercedes, etc. Then watch them call you a liar when you tell them Hyundai makes it...LOL. i still love this car like the day i bought it. .. i took a 1,600.00 mile round trip to scottsdale. No kidding I love the drive hated sitting at my destination. I easily could have gone another 500 that day. I had a lexus blow by me like he was the man. I took it up 154mph no shimmering just sturdy. I got next to this guy waved and took [off. I could see him trying to look at the emblems to see what it is. Its better looking than a BMW or an audi A8. My next car will be a G90 genisis.same car they just broke off thier luxury brand like lexus etc. ILOVE IT Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 Equus Equus , 03/22/2016 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Whoever is telling others to stay away from this car must be a severe mental services patient. This is the best riding, smoothest vehicle I have ever owned and driven. I have driven all, Mercedes, bmw's range rovers, Bentley's etc, etc and none of them match the handling and sophistication of this car. The car feels as if it were formed using a solid piece of steel and the suspension system is controlled electronically at all times by air. When it rolls across rough bumps, the suspension system literally raises the car to get it prepared for proper damping by the electronically controlled continuous damping function thus eliminating rough roads from the cabin. You can literally feel the car's damping control system softening up all and every rough road surface like magic with no body roll. The suspension system on these cars are extremely sensitive and know exactly how to handle all road surface types. The car never bottoms out and even smooth out speed bumps once detected. Anyone who wants a shockingly comfortable magic type ride should consider the 2016 Equus as lexus, bmw and Mercedes doesn't come anywhere close to the overall sophistication of this car, and it's loaded with tons of gadgets that's too many to list here.. If you don't believe me, go test drive one. I do know i will keep this car for 15 plus years and will enjoy every day of it. Equus is all about reality. Lexus, bmw, mercedes, etc, etc are all about the name and charging people for every high tech feature possible. Equus has so much to offer and should be considered the king of all luxury cars; and it is $100,000 car in Korea so with the base signature class, hyundai is loosing 40k or more for every equus sold in america. The feel of the Equus is priceless. This car is for the smart and detailed oriented individuals. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The best luxury car for the money Eli , 04/21/2016 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful As the Hyundai Equus is getting to its end of life (Being replaced in 2017 model year by the new Genesis brand and a new body style and AWD option and will be called G90), the Equus ultimate can be had at a steep discount and excellent financing. We grabbed this opportunity with both hands, and are we glad we did. The comfort, road handling and performance as well as "all gadgets known to man" stand up to the luxury car brands out there. The road handling combined with the amenities are simply exceptional. At the price point of the car, it is unheard of. The engine has all the power one can ask for, the transmission is very smooth shifting, and the air suspension is simply the best. The sitting position in every seat (both front and rear) can be adjusted to the comfort of every person. The driving position and controls are out of this world. I would not even attempt to describe at the electronics and luxury amenities. I will not do them justice. Outside of every possible gadget known to mankind, one can use the remote app on their smartphone to start the car as well as may other functions. I am glad I got the Equus, because I can only imagine the cost of the 2017 Genesis G90 replacement. 2.5 years later I am glad I got the Equus, love the car handling and performance and can only outline the great free service for the first three years and the comments I get from anyone who rides with me in the car for the first time. If you do not care about the emblem, I highly recommend this car. Even if you have already written a check from $85K to $110K and haven't yet handed it to the dealer of one of those luxury brands, you owe it to yourself to take the Equus for a test drive. My bet is that you will not be sorry you did. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Out with the 11 and in with the 16 Paul , 09/28/2016 Signature 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful With no intention to upgrade my 2011 Equus, I was visiting Pugi Hyundai as my wife was getting service on her Pugi Mazda. I walked over to the Hyundai store and saw a 2016 Equus on the showroom floor. The pricing was awesome with Hyundai rebates and I learned the Equus was going away and was being replaced with the G-90. Without a blick, I drove it home 9-26-2016...on my 29th wedding anniversary. It was my last chance to buy the greatest value luxury car I have ever owned . Note I have had 80 cars since 16 and now 52. BMW, MBZ, Cadillac, Buick, Ford, Pontiac, etc. and I have never purchased the same model twice. The Equus is an amazing vehicle and I was so happy to get the last of the best. Free advice; don't look at the badge or brand. Drive it, look at the beauty, look at the value and put the $50-$70k savings into diamonds for your wife or partner. Last point...don't wait to buy one......period. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value