Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Equus Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,912
|$12,008
|$14,184
|Clean
|$8,214
|$11,069
|$13,070
|Average
|$6,819
|$9,192
|$10,842
|Rough
|$5,424
|$7,315
|$8,613
2011 Hyundai Equus Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,647
|$13,097
|$15,522
|Clean
|$8,892
|$12,073
|$14,302
|Average
|$7,382
|$10,026
|$11,864
|Rough
|$5,872
|$7,978
|$9,426