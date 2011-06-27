Used 2007 HUMMER H3 Consumer Reviews

I love my H3 craigsdead , 02/16/2012 57 of 57 people found this review helpful I bought my H3 a few months ago, and i love it. All i want to do is drive! It's sleek and rugged at the same time. I believe it will be a collectors car some day. I traded my 07 Mustang GT and have had no regrets. The car was too small, and sucked in the winter. The H3 can drive anywhere. I mean anywhere. It has plenty of room for my wife, kids and dog. It's great to take on long trips. The gas milage isn't great, but it's the same as a lot of the minivans. But it's a Hummer. It's much cooler. Clearly. If you are thinking about buying an H3, just do it already. You will love it! Report Abuse

My Wrangler is getting JEALOUS..! C Elliott , 04/01/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) I really wasn't in the market for another vehicle, but when my wife kept up how she found the "perfect" vehicle for me I went for a look-see. That said, my Wrangler YJ is sitting outside getting jealous, as I haven't driven it since getting my H3. Regardless of others reviews, it is a true "Hummer" tried and true, just in a slightly smaller package. Weighing in at 5,885 lbs it has a very solid drive feel, but is extremely nimble when cornering or having to maneuver through traffic. The exterior draws looks in parking lots and I've had people come up and say, "I didn't know that they still made these?". That's when my pride shows through as I tell them it's a 2007. On the mechanical side the 5 cyl engine coupled with the 5 speed Automatic gives peppy performance for such a heavy vehicle. If it had a larger V6, well that would have been nice, but I've had it on the highway up to 85 without any issue. Mileage is what should be expected for a "tank" of an SUV and I go nearly 410 miles on a 23 gal tank, so 16-18 mpg. With the off road package it has two locked diff settings one 4W Hi / one 4W Lo and take it from me 4W Lo will take you ANYWHERE you dare to go. Approach and side slope angles are better than the Wrangler as it has a lower center of gravity given the short windows. Interior comfort is great with deep, contoured seats in front (mine are charcoal/tan bulletproof cloth) and reasonably deep seats in the rear. Truly, won't use them as "NO KIDS" so they will spend time flipped and folded which is a great little feature giving more room to the cargo area. Overall, I wouldn't trade my H3, unless that is they do start making them here in the USA again.!

Owned since 2009 Andy , 12/04/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) Great vehicle that is just at home in the urban crawl as the mountain trail. Great traction, ride , capability and while not an economy car...I did get 21 mpg on a road trip. The sunroof is huge and the turning radius is awesome. It looks good, runs good and while it's not an H1 or H2 , it's quite as impressive in a smaller package.

Love our Hummer WayneTonette McCoy , 03/04/2015 H3X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 5cyl 5M) Bought ours a month ago. It's deep maroon and fully loaded. Like the chrome package and stereo system. Day after we got it drove 3200 miles to Florida and back. Our backs and bottoms didn't hurt at all. It drove and handled great. We stopped to eat and a guy came in asking who owned the hummer. Thought oh no-he backed into it. He wanted to tell me how awesome it looked and if he could look in the windows. Took him out and showed it to him. Two others came over to look at it. At drive up window here the young man said, sir love your hummer. Makes you proud to drive. Great ride.