Vehicle overview

Inspired by the massive military-derived Hummer H1 off-road ground pounder, the full-size Hummer H2 debuted five years ago as the go-to choice for the "look at me" crowd. Constructed of various bits and pieces from GM's full-size truck and SUV parts bin, the H2's rough-around-the-edges attitude were as much a part of its charm as its all-conquering off-road capability. Offered later was the SUT (Sport Utility Truck), which replaced the standard model's traditional SUV rear compartment with a small pickup-style bed.

More recently, however, the H2's popularity has suffered as a result of escalating fuel prices, an aging design, changing consumer tastes and its status as a favored target in the crosshairs of environmentalists and other social critics. In the beginning, driving a Hummer would produce a thumb's up. Today it could very well elicit another finger entirely. From Hummer's standpoint, there's not much that can be done about fuel prices and consumer wants, but it does have the ability to make the H2 better, and that was the mission for the updated 2008 model.

The 2008 Hummer H2 SUT retains its iconic cinder-block design and stout foundation, but has a variety of upgrades that address previous shortcomings. The interior, for instance, boasts better fit and finish, with a more upscale look and feel befitting a vehicle carrying its price tag. Front occupants face a redesigned instrument panel with soft-touch surfaces and a center stack housing new GM audio components. Carrying over is the SUT's innovative midgate design, which features a power rear window that descends into the folding center panel that separates the passenger compartment from the small truck bed.

Under the hood, a larger 6.2-liter V8 propels the H2 SUT through a new six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. The engine boasts 68 more horsepower than last year's V8 and fuel economy, though still terrible, is largely unchanged. Towing capacity has increased as well to a stout 8,000 pounds, and the H2 now has stability control for the first time. Outside, the H2's expressive and recognizable form has been only mildly updated, with larger grille slot openings and silver-painted lower bumpers.

Given that H2s are now a fairly common sight on the road, this year's massaged but visually similar model won't be turning many heads. But the major midcycle freshening has certainly made it the best one yet. Of course, potential buyers will still have to contend with its XXL size and heavy thirst. Meanwhile, competitors like the Land Rover Range Rover, Infiniti QX56 and Mercedes-Benz GL-Class offer more on-road refinement or country-club prestige. But if you're one in want of a premium SUV that's truly off-road worthy and not demure about its macho truck heritage, the revitalized 2008 Hummer H2 SUT is worth considering.