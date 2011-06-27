When they say "like nothing else" they mean it! I am 4"11 and people pull up 2 me all the time 2 see who is driving. I get compliments on it's look and color all the time. I love driving it. It's a 2005 with only 7000 miles on it. Love to take it off road out here in Lake havasu where we live. It doesn't get much mileage except 2 and from the lake. We've helped a Ford pull out both their truck and boat attached to the back of our boat and Hummer at the launch ramp. Finally a chance to show what the Hummer is really made of! I'm a proud owner. You can't own a Hummer and not love it, interior, CD system, built in phone capability, it's just a blast. Hummer is, truly, "Like nothing else!

