Consumer Rating
(18)
2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, stout drivetrain, versatile cargo/passenger space.
  • Feels massive, some cheap interior materials, dismal fuel economy.
List Price Range
$21,450 - $26,895
Used H2 SUT for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The H2 SUV evolves into an even more rugged-looking and versatile vehicle with the new H2 SUT.

2005 Highlights

The H2 SUT is a new "sport-utility truck" based upon the H2 SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT.

5(83%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome experience~best vehicle ever
NYC girl,06/25/2008
Love driving it. In gas stations, all other drivers always come over and ask about it. For the huge size, it gets about 2-3 mpg less than other smaller sized SUV's and the same or better than most large pickups I've encountered. The off road, the stability, the unbelievable comfort inside far surpasses most others in the category-no competition. No road noise, visiblity its fantastic, miles above the rest! Everyone I know that has one, loves it and wouldn't get anything else. Even in this gas starved economy, other SUV's getting 2mp gallon more can't come close to everything in comfort this provides. My family loves it!
Like nothing else!
LUVMYHUMMER,08/17/2008
When they say "like nothing else" they mean it! I am 4"11 and people pull up 2 me all the time 2 see who is driving. I get compliments on it's look and color all the time. I love driving it. It's a 2005 with only 7000 miles on it. Love to take it off road out here in Lake havasu where we live. It doesn't get much mileage except 2 and from the lake. We've helped a Ford pull out both their truck and boat attached to the back of our boat and Hummer at the launch ramp. Finally a chance to show what the Hummer is really made of! I'm a proud owner. You can't own a Hummer and not love it, interior, CD system, built in phone capability, it's just a blast. Hummer is, truly, "Like nothing else!
Sure is a head turner
Dick Holzer,06/28/2005
You have to get accustomed to people staring and asking to see the inside while gassing up. It has an outstanding ride but there is some wind noise at 60+, it is hard to tell what is causing it. The Hummer SUT gives you a very safe feeling while driving and the Navigation System a very confident feeling. It is a bit pricey but face it, not for everybody.
I Love My H2 SUT
walc,04/09/2006
This is a great vehicle and really fun to drive. It handles very well and has a suprisingly small turning radius. I think the power is excellent. I'm usually the first away from a traffic light and it really performs off road. It is very comfortable for day to day on-road driving, as well as off- roading. My wife loves it too. She feels safe.
See all 18 reviews of the 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
More about the 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Overview

The Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT is offered in the following submodels: H2 SUT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT Base is priced between $21,450 and$26,895 with odometer readings between 95103 and127251 miles.

Which used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 H2 SUTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,450 and mileage as low as 95103 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT.

Can't find a used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H2 SUT for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,575.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H2 SUT for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,862.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,383.

