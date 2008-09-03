Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

30 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
H2 SUT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    120,989 miles
    Good Deal

    $22,500

    $4,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    106,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,900

    $4,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    99,412 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,977

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    63,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,000

    $2,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    148,701 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Taxi

    $32,824

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    92,287 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Black
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    137,232 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    116,931 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,220

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2 SUT

    104,358 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $5,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    128,775 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,209

    $3,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Silver
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    61,932 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,995

    $4,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT in Dark Green
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2 SUT

    48,887 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,777

    $2,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2 SUT

    61,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,000

    $3,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2 SUT

    101,500 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,900

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Dark Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    111,509 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,950

    $2,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    88,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,999

    $649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Silver
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    188,202 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,631

    Details
  • 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2008 HUMMER H2 SUT

    125,230 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,985

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H2 SUT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2 SUT

Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H2 SUT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
2007 HUMMER SUT
AIRBORNE-RANGER!,03/09/2008
I had a Cadillac Escalade Ext prior to buying my Hummer. Previous vehicles I also owned are the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Nissan Frontier Nismo, and a Toyota Tundra. All my vehicles have been purchased with every option available. None of them compare to my Hummer SUT. The Hummer is a thrill to drive. The interior is comfortable and it rides better than my Escalade. It has a better turning radius and it does not feel like a "boat on the road" like my Escalade did. There are not many Hummer SUT's like mine on the road. Also, the gas mileage is not that bad for a truck. I am getting 13 mpg! That is better than the Escalade(11-12mpg)
Report abuse
