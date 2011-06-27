Vehicle overview

With the initial and promising success of the Hummer H2, it was only natural for GM to capitalize on that outlandish vehicle's fame by rolling out another version. Called the Hummer H2 SUT (for sport-utility truck), this sibling supposedly offers the passenger comfort of an SUV along with the cargo-hauling versatility of a pickup truck. Essentially, the H2 SUT is simply an H2 SUV with the rear cargo area fashioned like a pickup truck's open bed. A measure of versatility is added via the "midgate" feature, which allows the cargo area to be either separated from the passengers or extended into the passenger compartment. Otherwise, the two H2s are identical.

Introduced a couple of years ago, the Hummer H2 SUT sees no significant changes for 2007, save for another color-themed special edition. Called the Glacier Blue limited edition (which joins the Fusion Orange edition that debuted last year), this truck features unique light blue paint, chrome wheels, carbon-fiber cabin trim and a host of luxury items, such as a rear-seat DVD player.

With 10 inches of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, large all-terrain tires, a variety of skid plates and a locking rear differential, the H2 SUT can pretty much go anywhere wide enough to accommodate its considerable girth. However, this macho hardware is mostly a liability on pavement. Tipping the scales at 6,400 pounds, this H2 weighs about as much as two Honda Accords. All that heft means that even with 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, the H2's 6.0-liter V8 is huffing and puffing to get this tank up to speed. As expected, gas mileage is dismal, averaging less than 10 mpg all around.

Those looking for instant celebrity status will be disheartened to learn that the 2007 Hummer H2 SUT doesn't turn quite as many heads as it once did while motoring through suburbia. Unless you're a very serious off-roader or happen to be in love with the H2's style, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size and big thirst make it foolish to drive on a daily basis.