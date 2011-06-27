2007 HUMMER H2 SUT Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, comfortable ride, cushy seats, versatile cargo/passenger space.
- Feels massive, poor visibility, some cheap interior materials, horrible fuel economy, still can't carry much cargo.
Edmunds' Expert Review
By virtue of its open pickup bed and removable midgate, the 2007 Hummer H2 SUT has a bit more versatility than the H2 SUV. However, it shares the same glaring faults in performance, fuel consumption and packaging, making it a very impractical vehicle for everyday use.
Vehicle overview
With the initial and promising success of the Hummer H2, it was only natural for GM to capitalize on that outlandish vehicle's fame by rolling out another version. Called the Hummer H2 SUT (for sport-utility truck), this sibling supposedly offers the passenger comfort of an SUV along with the cargo-hauling versatility of a pickup truck. Essentially, the H2 SUT is simply an H2 SUV with the rear cargo area fashioned like a pickup truck's open bed. A measure of versatility is added via the "midgate" feature, which allows the cargo area to be either separated from the passengers or extended into the passenger compartment. Otherwise, the two H2s are identical.
Introduced a couple of years ago, the Hummer H2 SUT sees no significant changes for 2007, save for another color-themed special edition. Called the Glacier Blue limited edition (which joins the Fusion Orange edition that debuted last year), this truck features unique light blue paint, chrome wheels, carbon-fiber cabin trim and a host of luxury items, such as a rear-seat DVD player.
With 10 inches of ground clearance, aggressive approach and departure angles, large all-terrain tires, a variety of skid plates and a locking rear differential, the H2 SUT can pretty much go anywhere wide enough to accommodate its considerable girth. However, this macho hardware is mostly a liability on pavement. Tipping the scales at 6,400 pounds, this H2 weighs about as much as two Honda Accords. All that heft means that even with 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, the H2's 6.0-liter V8 is huffing and puffing to get this tank up to speed. As expected, gas mileage is dismal, averaging less than 10 mpg all around.
Those looking for instant celebrity status will be disheartened to learn that the 2007 Hummer H2 SUT doesn't turn quite as many heads as it once did while motoring through suburbia. Unless you're a very serious off-roader or happen to be in love with the H2's style, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size and big thirst make it foolish to drive on a daily basis.
2007 HUMMER H2 SUT models
The 2007 Hummer H2 SUT is a large SUV with an open cargo area. Standard features are generous and include dual-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with a CD player and cassette deck, leather seating, full power front seats including lumbar adjustment, a trip computer, OnStar, keyless entry, heated seats front and rear, underbody skid plates, 315/70R17 all-terrain tires and a locking rear differential.
There are two major packages -- the Adventure Series and the Lux Series. The Adventure Series adds a self-leveling rear air suspension, a six-disc CD changer, tool and first aid kits and a front brush guard. The Lux Series package doesn't include the air suspension, but comes with chrome wheels, upgraded leather seating, a chrome appearance package, single-passenger third-row seat, a brushed-aluminum roof rack, tubular side steps, satellite radio and the CD changer. A new color-themed package is available as well: Glacier Blue. It comes with special wheels, a DVD player for those in back, a navigation system, a rearview camera, carbon-fiber cabin trim and a roof-mounted light bar. Most of these features, as well as a sunroof, are also available as stand-alone options.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 325 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque sends power to all four wheels through a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission. A dual-range transfer case is standard, as is a driver-selectable rear differential locker and a drive-by-wire throttle setup that changes sensitivity when low-range gearing is selected. Getting the 3-tons-plus H2 SUT up to 60 mph is an effort that takes nearly 11 seconds. Gas mileage is absolutely dismal, as we've averaged just 9.2 mpg overall in our testing.
Safety
Antilock brakes and traction control are standard, but stability control is not available. Side-impact and side curtain airbags are not available either.
Driving
The 2007 Hummer H2 SUT simply feels massive on the road. The ride is slightly stiffer than that of a Suburban or Tahoe, but not so much as to be uncomfortable. The H2 SUT's off-road prowess is beyond reproach (provided the trail is wide enough), with steep approach and departure angles, plenty of ground clearance, ample wheel travel and plenty of grip from the aggressive tires. Power from the big V8 is blunted by the vehicle's substantial mass, and gas mileage often averages less than 10 mpg.
Interior
The H2 SUT's cabin features rugged design elements, such as exposed Allen bolts and a gear selector that looks as if it were lifted from a fighter jet. In spite of the tough personality, the H2 pampers its occupants with dual-zone climate control, well-padded leather seats and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Sadly, an abundance of hard plastic trim and unconvincing faux metallic accents cheapen the interior of this truck, whose sticker can quickly approach $60,000. The midgate feature increases the cargo versatility. With the midgate closed, the cargo area is a 30-cubic-foot, rubber-lined open bed. Folding the rear seats down and opening the midgate expands the cargo area to 56 cubic feet.
