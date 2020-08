Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas

The 2009 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,614-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it goes.. Get the right car at the right price. Never get lost again with this SUV's easy to use navigation system. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. You'll also love this vehicle's convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, anti-theft system, extremely convenient cruise control and airbags.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN02269H100986

Stock: G359917A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020