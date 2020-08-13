Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me
- 104,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$4,566 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2005 HUMMER H2 SUT 4WD --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- 6.0L V8 ---- NEW TIRES ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- AM/FM STEREO ---- AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ---- CD PLAYER ---- BOSE STEREO ---- SUNROOF -- MOONROOF ---- KEYLESS ENTRY ---- ILLUMINATED ENTRY ----ALLOY WHEELS ---- RUNNING BOARD ---- FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---- LUGGAGE RACK --- WE FINANCE ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Cassette, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Rear audio: volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake width: 1.5, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake width: 1.1, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, Axle ratio: 4.10, Locking differential: center, Brush guard: front, Pickup bed liner, Skid plate(s), Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Roof rack, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat: heated, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: OnStar, Tire type: all terrain, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U35H107580
Stock: 22123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,224 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,495$1,152 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2005 Stealth Gray Hummer H2 SUT CARFAX One-Owner. NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, CHROME WHEELS, LOW MILES, 17'' x 8.5'' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Lux Series, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H133231
Stock: 13052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,125 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Power Package*, Off Road Package*, Memory Package*, Tow Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Base Equipment Package. Yellow 2005 Hummer H2 SUT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFILet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H108350
Stock: SG-C01350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,999
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H129261
Stock: 20522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2018
- 85,851 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,877
Bertera Chevrolet - Palmer / Massachusetts
**CLEAN CARFAX **6.0L 8-Cylinder Supercharged! 4x4, SUT Luxury, Power Heated Bucket Seats, Leather, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Rear DVDs, Meticulously Maintained New Car Trade-In! Fully Serviced and Warrantied! Loaded with Power Options and So Much More! : Price shown may vary depending on cash purchase or lenders conditions. To qualify for internet pricing you must mention this advertisement at the time of sale. The features shown are VIN drawn from when the car was sold new and may vary as a pre-owned vehicle. All Pricing Shown is for a Wholesale Internet Complete Transaction only. Any Transaction that Involves Dealer Facilitated Financing, Trade-In's or Bank Fees Are Subject to Additional Cost of up to $2,150.00 per Transaction. Also, In Store Transactions with the same parameters listed Above may be Subject To the $2,150.00 Cost Increase As Well. Additional vehicles may be available, please contact dealer for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (K16) Air compressor with air valve located in bed, (YE2) Suspension Package, Air, 5 link, (VS1) First aid kit, (B37) Floormats, "Rubber Mudder", (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (V33) Tool kit, with portable lamp, (V20) Brush guard, radiator and grille, (V54) Roof rack, double crossbar, black, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months -no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. [492.75 N-M] @ 3600 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U35H109989
Stock: V13713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 95,103 miles
$26,995
Malloy Chevrolet - Winchester / Virginia
17' x 8.5' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, 9 Speakers, Air Compressor, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Aluminum Fuel Filler Door, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD & Cassette, Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lux Series, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Uplevel Chrome Package, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 4WD CARFAX One-Owner. Stealth Gray Odometer is 25459 miles below market average! SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com. Some of the Best Prices in the Tri-State!!! ***Most Vehicles Come with 4 Month or 4,000 Miles 100% Power Train Warranty*** Check Out all Our Inventory At www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H126246
Stock: 94358A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 158,782 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
Super Rare! Check out the MSRP Sticker in photos to get a glimpse of the factory options.A safety inspection was completed and this Hummer was found to be in good shape needing basic maintenance and some minor repairs. The engine oil pan gasket was replaced and the engine oil and filter changed at the same time. The steering gear box was replaced due to excessive play. A steering fluid flush and service was performed at the same time. The engine air and cabin filters were also replaced. This hummer has been serviced and is ready to take you anywhere you want to go!If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H118098
Stock: EM1322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,897 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,333
Vista Motors - Ontario / California
This HUMMER H2 boasts a Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 5 - 17" x 8.5" (43.2 CM x 21.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD), TRAILERING CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes front hitch extension, vertical hitch pin, front and rear receiver covers, electrical brake harness, 7 to 4 pin adaptor.*This HUMMER H2 Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AIR, 5 LINK includes (ZM6) Air springs and (K16) Air compressor, with air valve located in bed, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND DVD INTEGRATED NAVIGATION includes full-feature autonomous navigation; 1 DVD disc, Points of Interest; seek-and-scan and auto-tone control (Not available in AK, PR or VI.) (with 1SC Preferred Equipment Group Included in (B2E) Victory Red Limited Edition Package), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (B58) Floormats, Black, carpeted, front and rear, removable, (482) Seat and interior trim, uplevel, (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (BVT) Assist steps, chrome plated, stainless steel tubular, (R13) Chrome Appearance Package, (V67) Roof rack, double crossbar, brushed aluminum, (P44) chrome aluminum wheels, (U2K) XM satellite radio, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (V67) Roof rack, double crossbar made of brushed aluminum, exterior door handle on Black cups, mirror caps and license plate brow (with 1SC Preferred Equipment Group, Included in (B2E) Victory Red Limited Edition Package) , SEATS, FRONT RECLINING BUCKETS includes 4-way adjustable head restraints, 8-way power, 4-way lumbar and driver side 2-position memory (STD), SEAT AND INTERIOR TRIM, UPLEVEL, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, EBONY COLOR, ARMREST, DOOR BOLSTER AND MIDDLE CONSOLE LID includes console, door console, assist handles and door handles, and satin finished aluminum sill plates with rubber bonded no-slip surface, SEAT AND INTERIOR TRIM, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, WHEAT COLOR, ARMREST, DOOR BOLSTER AND MIDDLE CONSOLE LID (STD), REGULAR PRODUCTION ACCESSORY, ASSIST STEPS, CHROME PLATED, STAINLESS STEEL TUBULAR, (SET OF 2) (SPO-supplied, dealer installed) (With 1SC Preferred Equipment Group, May be substituted with (BVE) Regular Production Accessory, Assist steps, tubular, black or (BVN) Regular Production Accessory, Assist steps., LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT (will be forced on orders with ship-to states that require a front license plate), FLOORMATS, BLACK, CARPETED, FRONT AND REAR, REMOVABLE.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 15 Service Records.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own HUMMER H2 come see us at Vista Motors Inc., 900 E. Holt Blvd, Ontario, CA 91761. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U45H129717
Stock: 129717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 118,115 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,998
Covert Chevrolet of Hutto - Hutto / Texas
Clean CARFAX on this 2005 Hummer H2 SUT Base 4 Door SUV...4X4...Vortec 6.0L V8, 4-Speed Automatic HD w/OverdriveBlack Leather Front Captain Seats w/ Center Console. Power Driver Seat, Dual Temp. Controls, Touch Screen Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, a Sunroof.Get Ready to have some FUN in this Beautiful Blue Hummer! Love the accent Chrome Moldings, Big Wheels and Tires, andSteps too!To assure availability, call Covert in Hutto today at *** 877-918-0151 ***Odometer is 25550 miles below market average!Whether you are in the market to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, if you need financing options, we'll help you find a car loan that works for you! Even if you have bad credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Covert Ford Chevrolet Hutto will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice. Please call Dan Covert or text at (512)993-7628 for personal assistance or come out and see us. We are just a short drive from these areas Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Pflugerville, Killeen, Temple and other local cities. Please come out and be apart of the Covert family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U65H127452
Stock: C320942B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 128,775 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$22,209$3,986 Below Market
Richard Kay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Anderson / South Carolina
2006 Hummer H2 SUT Base SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8544 miles below market average!AS-IS SALE! Wholesale savings that we pass on to our customers! Pre-Auction vehicle that we are wholesaling to the public for auction prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U76H115926
Stock: P148506B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995$4,343 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
LOW MILEAGE H2 SUT WITH GREAT GEAR!!! New rear pads/rotors, new front wheel bearing, fresh PA Inspection and oil change! 6.0L, automatic, AWD, power moonroof, navigation, rear DVD, front/rear heated leather seats, driver's seat memory, brush guard, rear mounted spare tire, integrated phone, Onstar, dual power seats, power rear window, touch screen audio controls, tow package, traction control, and more!!! This is one bad machine and has all the equipment you could ask for! Probably one of the lowest mileage H2 SUT's in the country! Private purchase locally with clean CarFax! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U96H114020
Stock: 114020P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 111,509 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950$2,729 Below Market
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Rear air conditioning, Traction control. 2006 Hummer H2 SUT BaseThank you for looking at our inventory and please call 423-282-2493 with any questions or for more information. Sincerely, the Bill Gatton of Johnson City Staff. 2909 North Roan St. Johnson City, TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U56H106299
Stock: 06299PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 88,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999$649 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
If Big & Gnarly & Rugged is what you are want in your next vehicle Come see and test drive this Low miles, One Owner 2006 Jet Black Hummer H2 SUT BASE Powered by a Massive 325 HP 6.0L V8 Vortec engine with HD electronic 4 speed automatic mode select transmission and gains 365-foot pounds of torque. The interior of the H2 SUT is arranged like full size SUV with power adjustable captains chairs up front and a 3 passenger benches in the back. The H2 shows off its rugged personality with exposed attachment bolts and aircraft throttle style shifter. Other features include: Heated Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 9 Bose Speakers, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, 17 alloy wheels, black tubular assist steps, trailer hitch receiver Safety equipment includes: 4-wheel disc brakes, Traction control, Dual front side impact airbags, tracker system, security system, ignition disable, Less 89K miles and comes with Carfax One Owner buyback guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U06H100653
Stock: P00653D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 188,202 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,631
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
Luxury Preferred Equipment Group; Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And Dvd Integrated Navigation; Suspension Package; Air; 5 Link; Regular Production Accessory; Tonneau Cover; Hard; Locking Wheels; 5-17" X 8.5 (43.2 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Aluminum Regular Production Accessory; Assist Steps; Chrome Plated; Stainless Steel Tubular; (Set Of 2) Chrome Appearance Package; Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Floormats; Black; Carpeted; Front And Rear; Removable Chrome Wheels Engine; Vortec 6000 V8 Sfi (325 Hp [242.45 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 365 Lb.-Ft. [492.75 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Owners Publication Paint; Solid Regular Production Accessory; Roof Rack; Double Crossbar; Brushed Aluminum Seat And Interior Trim; Leather Seating Surfaces; Matching Color Armrest; Door Bolster Middle Console Lid; Seats; Front Reclining Buckets; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U46H116211
Stock: 6H116211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 48,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2006 HUMMER H2 . Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This HUMMER H2 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2006 4WD HUMMER H2 is king of the off-road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the HUMMER H2 . Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This HUMMER H2 is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U16H112648
Stock: 5082651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 120,972 miles
$16,999
Four Seasons Motor Group - Swampscott / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U26H112772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,989 miles
$22,500$4,257 Below Market
Hyundai of Metairie - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H104207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,900$4,521 Below Market
Auto Bank II - Fairfax / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H108886
Stock: 108886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
