Vehicle overview

The AM General and General Motors partnership spawned yet another SUV/truck/off-road vehicle, the H2 SUT. For those who aren't familiar with AM General, it's a company that was awarded the original contract to build the Humvee military vehicle. When the Humvee became a household name thanks to its prominent role in Desert Storm, AM General decided to capitalize on its popularity and build a civilian version known as the Hummer (now known as the H1). With a sticker price of well over $100,000, it isn't exactly your average sport-utility, but its unstoppable off-road ability and rugged military styling make it a hit with wannabes and movie stars alike.

Unfortunately, the Hummer's transition from all-purpose military vehicle to daily driver wasn't perfect. Despite its imposing size, there is barely enough room for four, and the interior ergonomics are poor. Although the suspension allows it to climb over just about anything, negotiating traffic in the nearly 3-ton beast isn't much fun. So how does General Motors figure into the equation? Realizing that AM General had a household name for a product that few could afford, GM stepped in and bought the rights to "Hummer" in 1999. It doesn't own AM General, nor does it build any of its vehicles. What the General did do, however, was design a new SUV called the H2 that uses its extensive inventory of existing truck and SUV parts.

Capitalizing on the popularity of the H2 (who can look at an H2 and not know it's a Hummer?), GM designers have crafted a unique pickup truck alternative, a la Chevy Avalanche. The SUT maintains, and perhaps even enhances, the distinctive styling of the original H2 SUV. Basically, the H2's cargo area was opened up to the great outdoors and a removable midgate was added to separate the "pickup bed" from the passenger space. With the midgate closed, the cargo area is a 30-cubic-foot, rubber-lined open bed. Folding the rear seats down and opening the midgate expands the cargo area to 56 cubic feet. Designers also relocated the enormous spare tire to the outside of the tailgate. Almost all of the convenience features found in GM's SUV and truck lineup can be found in the H2 SUT. From dual-zone automatic climate control to a Bose audio system to the OnStar communication system, the SUT is loaded to the hilt with standard features. After four years on the market, though, the H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it motors through suburbia, even in SUT form. Unless you're a serious off-roader, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size and big thirst make it impractical, even unappealing, to drive on a daily basis.