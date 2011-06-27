  1. Home
2006 HUMMER H2 SUT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, unmatched off-road capability, stout drivetrain, versatile cargo/passenger space.
  • Feels massive, some cheap interior materials, still can't carry much cargo, dismal fuel economy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

By virtue of its open pickup bed and removable midgate, the SUT has a bit more versatility than the H2 SUV, but it's still not a practical vehicle for everyday use.

Vehicle overview

The AM General and General Motors partnership spawned yet another SUV/truck/off-road vehicle, the H2 SUT. For those who aren't familiar with AM General, it's a company that was awarded the original contract to build the Humvee military vehicle. When the Humvee became a household name thanks to its prominent role in Desert Storm, AM General decided to capitalize on its popularity and build a civilian version known as the Hummer (now known as the H1). With a sticker price of well over $100,000, it isn't exactly your average sport-utility, but its unstoppable off-road ability and rugged military styling make it a hit with wannabes and movie stars alike.

Unfortunately, the Hummer's transition from all-purpose military vehicle to daily driver wasn't perfect. Despite its imposing size, there is barely enough room for four, and the interior ergonomics are poor. Although the suspension allows it to climb over just about anything, negotiating traffic in the nearly 3-ton beast isn't much fun. So how does General Motors figure into the equation? Realizing that AM General had a household name for a product that few could afford, GM stepped in and bought the rights to "Hummer" in 1999. It doesn't own AM General, nor does it build any of its vehicles. What the General did do, however, was design a new SUV called the H2 that uses its extensive inventory of existing truck and SUV parts.

Capitalizing on the popularity of the H2 (who can look at an H2 and not know it's a Hummer?), GM designers have crafted a unique pickup truck alternative, a la Chevy Avalanche. The SUT maintains, and perhaps even enhances, the distinctive styling of the original H2 SUV. Basically, the H2's cargo area was opened up to the great outdoors and a removable midgate was added to separate the "pickup bed" from the passenger space. With the midgate closed, the cargo area is a 30-cubic-foot, rubber-lined open bed. Folding the rear seats down and opening the midgate expands the cargo area to 56 cubic feet. Designers also relocated the enormous spare tire to the outside of the tailgate. Almost all of the convenience features found in GM's SUV and truck lineup can be found in the H2 SUT. From dual-zone automatic climate control to a Bose audio system to the OnStar communication system, the SUT is loaded to the hilt with standard features. After four years on the market, though, the H2 doesn't turn quite as many heads as it motors through suburbia, even in SUT form. Unless you're a serious off-roader, you'll likely find that this Hummer's unwieldy size and big thirst make it impractical, even unappealing, to drive on a daily basis.

2006 HUMMER H2 SUT models

The H2 SUT comes in only one body style and one trim level, but two major packages called the Adventure Series and the Lux Series add numerous features. Features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a driver information center and OnStar are standard equipment, along with power everything and a keyless entry system. The Adventure Series package adds a self-leveling rear air suspension along with an upgraded audio system, carpeted floor mats, a tool and first-aid kits and a front brush guard. The Lux Series package doesn't include the air suspension, but it does add uplevel leather seating, a chrome appearance package, tubular side steps and the Adventure package's audio system and floor mats. Stand-alone options include heated front and rear seats, an overhead light bar and an integrated DVD-based navigation system.

2006 Highlights

No major changes are in store for the 2006 Hummer H2 SUT.

Performance & mpg

All H2s are powered by GM's 6.0-liter V8 rated at 325 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. A heavy-duty 4L65-E four-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting chores, while a full-time dual-range transfer case distributes the power to the individual driveshafts. Advanced features include a driver-selectable rear differential locker and a drive-by-wire throttle setup that changes sensitivity when low-range gearing is selected.

Safety

The H2 SUT comes standard with ABS and traction control. The advanced traction system allows the SUT to propel itself even if only a single wheel has grip, while driver-selectable settings fine-tune the system to respond to varying road conditions.

Driving

Although smaller than the original H1, the H2 SUT still feels massive on the road. The ride is slightly stiffer than a Suburban's or Avalanche's, but not so much as to be uncomfortable. The SUT's off-road prowess is easily the best in its class, with steep approach and departure angles, plenty of ground clearance and ample wheel travel. Power from the big V8 is watered down by the vehicle's substantial mass, and gas mileage often drops to the single digits during stop-and-go driving.

Interior

Unlike the awkwardly configured H1, the H2 SUT's interior is arranged like a typical full-size SUV, minus the enclosed cargo area. Power-adjustable captain's chairs reside upfront, while a three-passenger bench seat makes up the second row. The overall design emphasizes the H2's rugged personality, with exposed attachment bolts and an aircraft throttle-style shift lever, but standard equipment like dual-zone climate control and a nine-speaker Bose sound system remind you that the SUT is a thoroughly modern vehicle. A removable midgate separates the passenger area from the open cargo area. At the touch of a button, the driver can lower all four windows and the rear midgate window. A power sunroof is standard on all SUTs. With the midgate closed, the SUT's cargo area consists of a 30-cubic-foot, rubber-lined open bed. Folding the rear seats down and opening the midgate raises capacity to 56 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This Truck...
alessing,09/15/2012
When we bought our Hummer H2 SUT, it was $73k. It got around 10-12mpg. It's as big as a school bus, drives like a tank, rides like a tractor... It's not practical, it's not economical, it's hard to park, there's tons of blind spots, it doesn't fit in the garage if you had the roof rack lights (like I did) and it's over priced... But I loved it while I had it. I got it up to 60mph on the beach, went on an off road adventure and had NO issues. Never had any mechanical problems. And overall, it just looks cool. I don't recommend buying this truck, however, if you do I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. (Financial issues forced me to give it up.)
It's not a truck. It's an experience!
scramjet,05/10/2006
After driving off the lot in my new H2 SUT, i followed a friend to a restaurant. He pulls into "garage" parking and without thinking i pulled in behind him and had my first of many hummer exclusive experiences! the height clearance sign said 6' 8". i stopped and pulled out my owners manual and found my height clearance without the luggage rack option was 79.2" Perfect! I then proceeded and noticed the space between the ticket dispenser and opposite wall was really narrow. Fortunately, the salesman had showed me the automatic power folding mirror option, which allowed me to drive thru with literally a few inches on both sides of the vehicle! After parking we had a great dinner!
Hummer with Luxury Service!
JeffRam,03/30/2006
Great car if you want to tool around town or hunt. Dont expect to pick up your mother in law's sofa! Treated as good at service as a Lexus dealer! Flat out fun to drive.
Tonka Truck
J,06/24/2005
This is our 3rd car . It a great car for what it is. I wouldnt want to drive it day in and day out but for a truck as a toy cant be beat. It does all the things it is exepcted to do and is the most fun of any vehichle we have ever had. Mileage is poor but beyond that all that we exepcted and more.....
See all 10 reviews of the 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT features & specs
More about the 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT Overview

The Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT is offered in the following submodels: H2 SUT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT Base is priced between $29,995 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 61932 and61932 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 H2 SUTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 61932 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT.

Can't find a used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used HUMMER H2 SUT for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,578.

Find a used HUMMER for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,423.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER H2 SUT for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned HUMMER for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,305.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

