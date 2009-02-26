Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Far and away the best available 2008 Hummer H2 SUT around. A mere 48k miles ago it was new and still retains that Luster. Upgraded in 2008 from 6.0 Liter to 6.2 and enhanced with a bullet proof 6l80E 6 speed transmission. This Ultra Marine Metallic Blue H2 is loaded far above and beyond the GM Publicly offered Luxury packages that included Sunroof, DVD System, Leather. No accidents, original paint, non-smoker, Squeaky clean and clear title, clean and clear CarFax. We customize Hummers on a frequent basis if you you have different desires or needs we are at your disposal. Arizona Specialty Motors, 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281, (480) 454-3844.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 5GRGN22898H106974

Stock: 11780

Certified Pre-Owned: No

