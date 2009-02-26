Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me
- 104,358 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995$5,117 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22888H107338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$43,777$2,987 Below Market
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Far and away the best available 2008 Hummer H2 SUT around. A mere 48k miles ago it was new and still retains that Luster. Upgraded in 2008 from 6.0 Liter to 6.2 and enhanced with a bullet proof 6l80E 6 speed transmission. (480) 454-3844 This Ultra Marine Metallic Blue H2 is loaded far above and beyond the GM Publicly offered Luxury packages that included Sunroof, DVD System, Leather. No accidents, original paint, non-smoker, Squeaky clean and clear title, clean and clear CarFax. We customize Hummers on a frequent basis if you you have different desires or needs we are at your disposal. If you would like us to change anything, just ask! We also take trade-ins...Including wives or significant others that get in the way of you buying what you want! Oh and Guys, make sure you get your permission slip from the wife before calling!! We also have Credit Union financing! We also have Extended Warranties available! 100% Torture Free Car Buying Experience. Scout's Honor. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and INTERNATIONALLY since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....OUR VALUED CUSTOMER ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22898H106974
Stock: 11780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,000$3,815 Below Market
Alderman Luxury Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation/GPS, All Recommended Maintenance Completed, 17" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Air Suspension Package, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/XM Satellite, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound Audio System Feature, Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2), Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Navigation System, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 8887 miles below market average! *Restrictions apply, Vehicle Delivery is offered. Aldermanâ s Limited Power Train Warranty is subject to vehicles that are within 10 (ten) model years with no more than 80,000 miles on the odometer (some restrictions apply, see dealer for detail). Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, security, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Call us today at 317-IMPORTS (317-467-6787) to arrange your VIP test drive or reach us at aldermanauto.com. Find us at 13875 Trade Center Dr. Fishers, IN 46038.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22888H109722
Stock: T5488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 101,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,900$1,196 Below Market
AutoSport Co - Indiana / Pennsylvania
New arrival from Florida!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22828H102023
Stock: 102023I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,230 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,985
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2008 Hummer H2 SUT Base Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive REAR BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, NAVIGATION/GPS, MP3, IPOD ADAPTER, POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NON-SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE, AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** Chrome Appearance Package (Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2) and Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2)), Luxury Series Package 1SC (17' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3/XM Satellite, Bose 5.1 Cabin Surround Sound Audio System Feature, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear-Seat DVD Player Entertainment System, and XM Satellite Radio), Smoker's Package (Ashtray & Lighter), Standard Ride Suspension Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, AM/FM w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Chgr/XM Satellite, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Rear-View Camera System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22818H104555
Stock: 17239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 120,989 miles
$22,500$4,257 Below Market
Hyundai of Metairie - Metairie / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H104207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,900$4,521 Below Market
Auto Bank II - Fairfax / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H108886
Stock: 108886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,412 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$27,977$1,944 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD SOUTH~~~ 426 N STATE RD 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Bad or No Credit?? REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION. Take Home this 2007 Hummer H2. Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, Winch - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U57H100939
Stock: 100939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 63,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,000$2,417 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 HUMMER H2 4dr 4WD 4dr SUT features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pewter Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Winch -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H100103
Stock: 0763K32
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 120,120 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
The 2009 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,614-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it goes.. Get the right car at the right price. Never get lost again with this SUV's easy to use navigation system. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. You'll also love this vehicle's convenient keyless entry, tinted windows, anti-theft system, extremely convenient cruise control and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN02269H100986
Stock: G359917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 148,701 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Taxi
$32,824
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
H2 SUT HIGH ROOF LIMOUSINE, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, Birch White, Ebony Leather, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette/XM Satellite, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Cassette, CD player, Chrome Aluminum Fuel Filler Door, Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2), Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Ride Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio, XM Satellite Radio.Birch White 2007 Hummer H2 SUT HIGH ROOF LIMOUSINE 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFIAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U17H113039
Stock: V113039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 92,287 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN** is offered to you for sale by Dallas Autos Direct. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This HUMMER H2 SUT is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. In addition to being well-cared for, this HUMMER H2 SUT has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN**. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT: The 2007 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,400-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it shows up, and you're not likely to encounter three other H2s at the local neighborhood four-way stop. The H2's impressive off-road capabilities are courtesy of its monstrous 315-series tires and aggressive approach and departure angles, and its 6,700-pound towing capability keeps up with other full-size pickups. The H2's styling and attitude is obviously inspired by the military-style H1, but it costs half as much. Interesting features of this model are makes an entrance like no other., Off-road capability, and towing capacity Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H101607
Stock: 7H101607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 137,232 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ Enter *ONE OWNER* ~Enter Year & Make ~ Enter Vehicle Slogan ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U97H109319
Stock: SA10000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 116,931 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$28,220
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2007 Hummer H2 SUT Base All Terrain Blue *Fully Detailed*, *Non-Smoker*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.Odometer is 3089 miles below market average!Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H100528
Stock: G100528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 128,775 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$22,209$3,986 Below Market
Richard Kay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Anderson / South Carolina
2006 Hummer H2 SUT Base SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8544 miles below market average!AS-IS SALE! Wholesale savings that we pass on to our customers! Pre-Auction vehicle that we are wholesaling to the public for auction prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U76H115926
Stock: P148506B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995$4,343 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
LOW MILEAGE H2 SUT WITH GREAT GEAR!!! New rear pads/rotors, new front wheel bearing, fresh PA Inspection and oil change! 6.0L, automatic, AWD, power moonroof, navigation, rear DVD, front/rear heated leather seats, driver's seat memory, brush guard, rear mounted spare tire, integrated phone, Onstar, dual power seats, power rear window, touch screen audio controls, tow package, traction control, and more!!! This is one bad machine and has all the equipment you could ask for! Probably one of the lowest mileage H2 SUT's in the country! Private purchase locally with clean CarFax! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U96H114020
Stock: 114020P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 111,509 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,950$2,729 Below Market
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Rear air conditioning, Traction control. 2006 Hummer H2 SUT BaseThank you for looking at our inventory and please call 423-282-2493 with any questions or for more information. Sincerely, the Bill Gatton of Johnson City Staff. 2909 North Roan St. Johnson City, TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U56H106299
Stock: 06299PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 88,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999$649 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
If Big & Gnarly & Rugged is what you are want in your next vehicle Come see and test drive this Low miles, One Owner 2006 Jet Black Hummer H2 SUT BASE Powered by a Massive 325 HP 6.0L V8 Vortec engine with HD electronic 4 speed automatic mode select transmission and gains 365-foot pounds of torque. The interior of the H2 SUT is arranged like full size SUV with power adjustable captains chairs up front and a 3 passenger benches in the back. The H2 shows off its rugged personality with exposed attachment bolts and aircraft throttle style shifter. Other features include: Heated Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 9 Bose Speakers, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, 17 alloy wheels, black tubular assist steps, trailer hitch receiver Safety equipment includes: 4-wheel disc brakes, Traction control, Dual front side impact airbags, tracker system, security system, ignition disable, Less 89K miles and comes with Carfax One Owner buyback guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U06H100653
Stock: P00653D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
