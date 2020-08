Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania

LOW MILEAGE H2 SUT WITH GREAT GEAR!!! New rear pads/rotors, new front wheel bearing, fresh PA Inspection and oil change! 6.0L, automatic, AWD, power moonroof, navigation, rear DVD, front/rear heated leather seats, driver's seat memory, brush guard, rear mounted spare tire, integrated phone, Onstar, dual power seats, power rear window, touch screen audio controls, tow package, traction control, and more!!! This is one bad machine and has all the equipment you could ask for! Probably one of the lowest mileage H2 SUT's in the country! Private purchase locally with clean CarFax! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN22U96H114020

Stock: 114020P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020