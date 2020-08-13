Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    128,775 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,209

    $3,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Silver
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    61,932 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,995

    $4,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Dark Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    111,509 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,950

    $2,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Black
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    88,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,999

    $649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Silver
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    188,202 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,631

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Light Blue
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    48,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT in Red
    used

    2006 HUMMER H2 SUT

    120,972 miles

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

    104,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $4,566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    120,989 miles
    Good Deal

    $22,500

    $4,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    106,995 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,900

    $4,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    99,412 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,977

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

    83,224 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,495

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    63,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,000

    $2,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT in Yellow
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

    57,125 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

    20,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $59,999

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    148,701 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Taxi

    $32,824

    Details
  • 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT in White
    used

    2007 HUMMER H2 SUT

    92,287 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT in Gray
    used

    2005 HUMMER H2 SUT

    85,851 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,877

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2 SUT

Read recent reviews for the HUMMER H2 SUT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.610 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
This Truck...
alessing,09/15/2012
When we bought our Hummer H2 SUT, it was $73k. It got around 10-12mpg. It's as big as a school bus, drives like a tank, rides like a tractor... It's not practical, it's not economical, it's hard to park, there's tons of blind spots, it doesn't fit in the garage if you had the roof rack lights (like I did) and it's over priced... But I loved it while I had it. I got it up to 60mph on the beach, went on an off road adventure and had NO issues. Never had any mechanical problems. And overall, it just looks cool. I don't recommend buying this truck, however, if you do I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. (Financial issues forced me to give it up.)
