Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me

When we bought our Hummer H2 SUT, it was $73k. It got around 10-12mpg. It's as big as a school bus, drives like a tank, rides like a tractor... It's not practical, it's not economical, it's hard to park, there's tons of blind spots, it doesn't fit in the garage if you had the roof rack lights (like I did) and it's over priced... But I loved it while I had it. I got it up to 60mph on the beach, went on an off road adventure and had NO issues. Never had any mechanical problems. And overall, it just looks cool. I don't recommend buying this truck, however, if you do I hope you enjoy it as much as I did. (Financial issues forced me to give it up.)

