Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 128,775 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,209$3,986 Below Market
Richard Kay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Anderson / South Carolina
2006 Hummer H2 SUT Base SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8544 miles below market average!AS-IS SALE! Wholesale savings that we pass on to our customers! Pre-Auction vehicle that we are wholesaling to the public for auction prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U76H115926
Stock: P148506B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,932 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,995$4,343 Below Market
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
LOW MILEAGE H2 SUT WITH GREAT GEAR!!! New rear pads/rotors, new front wheel bearing, fresh PA Inspection and oil change! 6.0L, automatic, AWD, power moonroof, navigation, rear DVD, front/rear heated leather seats, driver's seat memory, brush guard, rear mounted spare tire, integrated phone, Onstar, dual power seats, power rear window, touch screen audio controls, tow package, traction control, and more!!! This is one bad machine and has all the equipment you could ask for! Probably one of the lowest mileage H2 SUT's in the country! Private purchase locally with clean CarFax! Super low finance rates are available at Your Auto Source !!! Most of our vehicles come with a 3 month 4500 mile warranty. Your Auto Source Inc vehicles are fully serviced by our trained ASE certified technicians in our official NAPA AUTOCARE Center. All vehicles are PA State inspected and emissions certified. We perform a 120 point full check out. Stop in today and let the staff at Your Auto Source Inc help you into a New Car, Truck, or SUV!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U96H114020
Stock: 114020P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 111,509 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,950$2,729 Below Market
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Rear air conditioning, Traction control. 2006 Hummer H2 SUT BaseThank you for looking at our inventory and please call 423-282-2493 with any questions or for more information. Sincerely, the Bill Gatton of Johnson City Staff. 2909 North Roan St. Johnson City, TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U56H106299
Stock: 06299PM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 88,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,999$649 Below Market
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
If Big & Gnarly & Rugged is what you are want in your next vehicle Come see and test drive this Low miles, One Owner 2006 Jet Black Hummer H2 SUT BASE Powered by a Massive 325 HP 6.0L V8 Vortec engine with HD electronic 4 speed automatic mode select transmission and gains 365-foot pounds of torque. The interior of the H2 SUT is arranged like full size SUV with power adjustable captains chairs up front and a 3 passenger benches in the back. The H2 shows off its rugged personality with exposed attachment bolts and aircraft throttle style shifter. Other features include: Heated Leather seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, 9 Bose Speakers, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, 17 alloy wheels, black tubular assist steps, trailer hitch receiver Safety equipment includes: 4-wheel disc brakes, Traction control, Dual front side impact airbags, tracker system, security system, ignition disable, Less 89K miles and comes with Carfax One Owner buyback guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U06H100653
Stock: P00653D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 188,202 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,631
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
Luxury Preferred Equipment Group; Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And Dvd Integrated Navigation; Suspension Package; Air; 5 Link; Regular Production Accessory; Tonneau Cover; Hard; Locking Wheels; 5-17" X 8.5 (43.2 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Aluminum Regular Production Accessory; Assist Steps; Chrome Plated; Stainless Steel Tubular; (Set Of 2) Chrome Appearance Package; Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Floormats; Black; Carpeted; Front And Rear; Removable Chrome Wheels Engine; Vortec 6000 V8 Sfi (325 Hp [242.45 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 365 Lb.-Ft. [492.75 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Owners Publication Paint; Solid Regular Production Accessory; Roof Rack; Double Crossbar; Brushed Aluminum Seat And Interior Trim; Leather Seating Surfaces; Matching Color Armrest; Door Bolster Middle Console Lid; Seats; Front Reclining Buckets; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U46H116211
Stock: 6H116211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 48,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,995
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - San Antonio / Texas
Ken Batchelor Cadillac - Preowned is excited to offer this 2006 HUMMER H2 . Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This HUMMER H2 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2006 4WD HUMMER H2 is king of the off-road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the HUMMER H2 . Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This HUMMER H2 is so immaculate it is practically new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U16H112648
Stock: 5082651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 120,972 miles
$16,999
Four Seasons Motor Group - Swampscott / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U26H112772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,995$4,566 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2005 HUMMER H2 SUT 4WD --- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT --- 6.0L V8 ---- NEW TIRES ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS -- AM/FM STEREO ---- AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ---- CD PLAYER ---- BOSE STEREO ---- SUNROOF -- MOONROOF ---- KEYLESS ENTRY ---- ILLUMINATED ENTRY ----ALLOY WHEELS ---- RUNNING BOARD ---- FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C ---- TOWING PACKAGE ---- LUGGAGE RACK --- WE FINANCE ---- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front airbags: dual, Cassette, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Rear audio: volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Front brake diameter: 12.8, Front brake width: 1.5, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake width: 1.1, Shift knob trim: alloy, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Dimming rearview mirror: auto, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, Axle ratio: 4.10, Locking differential: center, Brush guard: front, Pickup bed liner, Skid plate(s), Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Roof rack, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar, Passenger seat: heated, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat: heated, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: torsion bars, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: OnStar, Tire type: all terrain, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Wheels: alloy, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U35H107580
Stock: 22123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,989 milesGood Deal
$22,500$4,257 Below Market
Hyundai of Metairie - Metairie / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H104207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,995 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$24,900$4,521 Below Market
Auto Bank II - Fairfax / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U67H108886
Stock: 108886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,412 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,977$1,944 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD SOUTH~~~ 426 N STATE RD 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! Bad or No Credit?? REMARKABLY CLEAN CONDITION. Take Home this 2007 Hummer H2. Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. Bluetooth. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, Winch - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U57H100939
Stock: 100939
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 83,224 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,495$1,152 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
2005 Stealth Gray Hummer H2 SUT CARFAX One-Owner. NON SMOKER, ONE OWNER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, CHROME WHEELS, LOW MILES, 17'' x 8.5'' Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Plated Assist Steps (Set of 2), Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floormats, Lux Series, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H133231
Stock: 13052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,040 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$29,000$2,417 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2007 HUMMER H2 4dr 4WD 4dr SUT features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pewter Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Running Boards, Tow Hooks, Winch -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H100103
Stock: 0763K32
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 57,125 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Power Package*, Off Road Package*, Memory Package*, Tow Package*, Premium Sound Package*, Local Home Delivery Available!, Base Equipment Package. Yellow 2005 Hummer H2 SUT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFILet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U25H108350
Stock: SG-C01350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,999
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U95H129261
Stock: 20522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2018
- 148,701 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Taxi
$32,824
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
H2 SUT HIGH ROOF LIMOUSINE, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive, 4WD, Birch White, Ebony Leather, 17 x 8.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette/XM Satellite, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brushed Aluminum Double Crossbar Roof Rack, Cassette, CD player, Chrome Aluminum Fuel Filler Door, Chrome Aluminum Hood Handles (Set of 2), Chrome Aluminum Hood Latches (Set of 2), Chrome Appearance Package, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front & Rear Removable Black Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Luxury Series Package 1SC, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Standard Ride Suspension Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uplevel Leather Seating Surfaces, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Weather band radio, XM Satellite Radio.Birch White 2007 Hummer H2 SUT HIGH ROOF LIMOUSINE 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFIAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U17H113039
Stock: V113039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 92,287 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
This 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN** is offered to you for sale by Dallas Autos Direct. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This HUMMER H2 SUT is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. In addition to being well-cared for, this HUMMER H2 SUT has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the HUMMER H2 SUT **LOADED**CLEAN**. More information about the 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT: The 2007 Hummer H2, with its 6-foot 7-inch height and 6,400-pound curb weight, makes an impression wherever it shows up, and you're not likely to encounter three other H2s at the local neighborhood four-way stop. The H2's impressive off-road capabilities are courtesy of its monstrous 315-series tires and aggressive approach and departure angles, and its 6,700-pound towing capability keeps up with other full-size pickups. The H2's styling and attitude is obviously inspired by the military-style H1, but it costs half as much. Interesting features of this model are makes an entrance like no other., Off-road capability, and towing capacity Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U77H101607
Stock: 7H101607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 85,851 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,877
Bertera Chevrolet - Palmer / Massachusetts
**CLEAN CARFAX **6.0L 8-Cylinder Supercharged! 4x4, SUT Luxury, Power Heated Bucket Seats, Leather, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Rear DVDs, Meticulously Maintained New Car Trade-In! Fully Serviced and Warrantied! Loaded with Power Options and So Much More! : Price shown may vary depending on cash purchase or lenders conditions. To qualify for internet pricing you must mention this advertisement at the time of sale. The features shown are VIN drawn from when the car was sold new and may vary as a pre-owned vehicle. All Pricing Shown is for a Wholesale Internet Complete Transaction only. Any Transaction that Involves Dealer Facilitated Financing, Trade-In's or Bank Fees Are Subject to Additional Cost of up to $2,150.00 per Transaction. Also, In Store Transactions with the same parameters listed Above may be Subject To the $2,150.00 Cost Increase As Well. Additional vehicles may be available, please contact dealer for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (K16) Air compressor with air valve located in bed, (YE2) Suspension Package, Air, 5 link, (VS1) First aid kit, (B37) Floormats, "Rubber Mudder", (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer, (V33) Tool kit, with portable lamp, (V20) Brush guard, radiator and grille, (V54) Roof rack, double crossbar, black, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months -no obligation. (Subscription fees apply. Available only in the 48 contiguous U.S.), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (325 HP [242.45 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 365 LB.-FT. [492.75 N-M] @ 3600 RPM) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 HUMMER H2 SUT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN22U35H109989
Stock: V13713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following HUMMER H2 SUT searches:
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H2 SUT
- 5(60%)
- 4(40%)
Related HUMMER H2 SUT info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi TTS 2016
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2013
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2017
- Used Chevrolet HHR 2010
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2015
- Used Audi RS 5 2018
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2013
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2013
- Used BMW M5 2010
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue Select 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2010
- Used Audi S7 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used HUMMER H3 Dallas TX
- Used HUMMER H2 Chandler AZ
- Used HUMMER H2 Ontario CA
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT Arlington TX
- Used HUMMER H3 Spartanburg SC
- Used HUMMER H3 Miami FL
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT Long Beach CA
- Used HUMMER H3 San Diego CA
- Used HUMMER H2 Ocala FL
- Used HUMMER H3 Irvine CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2016 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Mountain View CA
- Used Honda Civic 2017 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News