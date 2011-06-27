  1. Home
2002 Honda Passport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,330$2,698
Clean$1,458$2,105$2,441
Average$1,147$1,654$1,928
Rough$836$1,203$1,415
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,215$2,550
Clean$1,410$2,001$2,308
Average$1,110$1,573$1,823
Rough$809$1,144$1,338
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,404$2,816
Clean$1,449$2,172$2,548
Average$1,140$1,707$2,013
Rough$831$1,242$1,477
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,636$2,449$2,868
Clean$1,478$2,213$2,596
Average$1,163$1,739$2,050
Rough$848$1,265$1,505
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,765$2,620$3,059
Clean$1,595$2,367$2,769
Average$1,255$1,860$2,187
Rough$915$1,354$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,691$2,458$2,852
Clean$1,528$2,220$2,581
Average$1,202$1,745$2,038
Rough$876$1,270$1,496
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,434$2,177$2,559
Clean$1,296$1,967$2,315
Average$1,020$1,546$1,829
Rough$743$1,125$1,342
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,817$2,623$3,035
Clean$1,642$2,369$2,746
Average$1,292$1,862$2,169
Rough$942$1,355$1,592
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Honda Passport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,213 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Passport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,213 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Honda Passport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,478 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,213 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Honda Passport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Honda Passport and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2002 Honda Passport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.