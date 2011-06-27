Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,330
|$2,698
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,105
|$2,441
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,654
|$1,928
|Rough
|$836
|$1,203
|$1,415
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,215
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,410
|$2,001
|$2,308
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,573
|$1,823
|Rough
|$809
|$1,144
|$1,338
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,404
|$2,816
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,172
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,707
|$2,013
|Rough
|$831
|$1,242
|$1,477
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,449
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,213
|$2,596
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,739
|$2,050
|Rough
|$848
|$1,265
|$1,505
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,620
|$3,059
|Clean
|$1,595
|$2,367
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,860
|$2,187
|Rough
|$915
|$1,354
|$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,458
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,220
|$2,581
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,745
|$2,038
|Rough
|$876
|$1,270
|$1,496
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,434
|$2,177
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,296
|$1,967
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,546
|$1,829
|Rough
|$743
|$1,125
|$1,342
Estimated values
2002 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,623
|$3,035
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,369
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,292
|$1,862
|$2,169
|Rough
|$942
|$1,355
|$1,592