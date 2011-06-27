Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,543
|$2,226
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,006
|$2,324
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,568
|$1,827
|Rough
|$784
|$1,129
|$1,330
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,753
|$2,608
|$3,041
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,350
|$2,748
|Average
|$1,236
|$1,836
|$2,160
|Rough
|$891
|$1,322
|$1,572
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,391
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,156
|$2,528
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,684
|$1,987
|Rough
|$809
|$1,213
|$1,447
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,348
|$2,720
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,117
|$2,457
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,654
|$1,932
|Rough
|$821
|$1,191
|$1,406
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,117
|$2,432
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,908
|$2,197
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,491
|$1,727
|Rough
|$758
|$1,073
|$1,257
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,165
|$2,543
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,951
|$2,297
|Average
|$1,004
|$1,524
|$1,806
|Rough
|$724
|$1,098
|$1,314
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,438
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,466
|$2,198
|$2,577
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,717
|$2,025
|Rough
|$826
|$1,236
|$1,474
Estimated values
2001 Honda Passport EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,504
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,257
|$2,614
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,764
|$2,055
|Rough
|$882
|$1,270
|$1,496