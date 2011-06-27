Used 2001 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews
I'm sold on Honda (or Isuzu!)
This car was amazing. It lasted 360,000 miles with minimal repairs. It had some work to transmission (automatic) but nothing huge. It always had plenty of room to carry stuff and was a great camping/traveling vehicle when my kids were young. It was only retired because it could not pass smog and the part it needed is no longer available. If this is indicative of Honda cars it is amazing. (The 2001 Passport actually had an Isuzu engine, but was built by Honda as they made their first foray into the SUV market.) I was so impressed with the car that my second SUV is also a Honda (2018). Not the best gas mileage, but it was a "trooper" as far as running and getting us all over the country in cold and hot weather. My kids were brought home from the hospital in this car and they have ridden in it up to high school. They told me they would miss it very much!
Well, mine is good
I've read all the reviews and I did have to replace the fuel sensor at about 35000 miles ($450). The ride is rough without a couple bags of sand in the rear. I've had virtually NO problems with this car. The Check Engine light started coming on. Removed the EGR Valve (in a very easy location) and cleaned out the carbon to good results. Would I buy it again? Probably not. My friend's Mazda Tribute was the same year, got better gas mileage, rode much better and had no problems at all.
Disappointing
I had resisted buying an SUV, but the Subaru dealer I went to for an Outback was so obnoxious, I went to Honda. They were clearing out the 2001's and I got a great price. The dealer however, did not tell me that I was not getting a Honda, but an Izuzu - with Honda badges. I have hated this SUV since the first long distance (250 miles) trip. It's uncomfortable, noisy and thirsty. Also, every time we drive on an expressway for more than 30 miles or so, when we stop the thing sounds liek a diesel - but the dealer has "never heard of a problem like that" and "can't find anything wrong". To be honest, I don't know why we still own it.
Misrepresentaion by Honda
I bought what I thought was a certified used Honda Passport still under warranty for my 16 yr old daughter in 2004. I have spent over $10,000 in repairs in five years. The transmission just went out for the second time with only 116,000 miles on the odometer. The car is actually an Isuzu Rodeo with Honda's name on it. This car is a piece of junk.
Worst Vehicle
This is the absolute worst vehicle I have ever owned in my 27 years of driving. For an SUV, it is really noisy and the ride is horrible..( suspension) I have spent many wasted $$$$$$ on constant repairs and maint. I have spoken extensively to many mechanics and dealerships and ALL of them familiar with this vehicle say that it's Honda's ( Isuzu ) biggest black eye hands down...This vehicle make me shy away from ever purchasing another Honda product. Sad...real sad!
