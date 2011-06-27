Estimated values
2000 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$2,050
|$2,414
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,844
|$2,177
|Average
|$930
|$1,433
|$1,704
|Rough
|$663
|$1,021
|$1,230
Estimated values
2000 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,636
|$2,467
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,219
|$2,604
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,724
|$2,038
|Rough
|$816
|$1,229
|$1,471
Estimated values
2000 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,481
|$2,257
|$2,649
|Clean
|$1,333
|$2,031
|$2,389
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,578
|$1,870
|Rough
|$738
|$1,124
|$1,350
Estimated values
2000 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,312
|$2,712
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,080
|$2,446
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,616
|$1,914
|Rough
|$758
|$1,152
|$1,382