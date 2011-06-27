Used 2000 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews

197K and going strong jkettle3 , 08/27/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my Passport from the original owner in 2005 with 62,000 on it. Paid $4,200 for it. It had the standard fuel gauge problem, but nothing else. I've had to drop some money in it from time to time; A/C compressor and Alternator most recently, a valve in the tranny a couple of years ago a fan motor and fan switch. It does drink the oil like they say (I wonder where it goes), I've also put some joints and bushings in the suspension but for the money look how many miles I've gotten out of it. Sure beats making a car payment, and it sure does well in the snow. I'm shooting for 300K, I bet I see it. Report Abuse

Had better cars had better cars , 12/04/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Well we bought our passport at 6 years old and it seemed to be a nice car. it was valued at $12,000 and we brought them down to $9,000. After 4 days the transmission went out. Then after 6 months the transmission was not working right again. we waited a year to get the money to get a new one. It is acting up again! the windshield wiper motors and linkage have been replaced multiple times. The car does have power when you need it. 4 wheel drive works great when transmission is working. Love to drive it. Report Abuse

Bought it used mike , 06/29/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought my Passport used with a full warranty, 2 years old and 13K miles on it for 7,000 off list! It has problems now 7 years later, but what's new about that? It has had for several years a bad sensor in the gas tank so fuel gauge does not work. Costs $350 at the dealer to get it fixed so never fixed it! Same sensor also makes the check engine light stay on. One problem, cost $1400 to fix. Bad wiring from the factory got installed in some of these vehicles and insulation came off, so had to have entire wiring harness dealer replaced. That was the ONLY problem. Never has let me down..always starts and runs. Normal maintenance. Strong engine and transmission. Good air conditioning! Report Abuse

If I Only Knew marcochardoofb , 05/08/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased SUV from dealer with warranty in 08/07. Engine died 01/08 with 74,000 miles. Now I find out why this SUV is no longer made. Engine eats oil, sounds like truck and terrible gas mileage. Report Abuse