Used 2000 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews
197K and going strong
I bought my Passport from the original owner in 2005 with 62,000 on it. Paid $4,200 for it. It had the standard fuel gauge problem, but nothing else. I've had to drop some money in it from time to time; A/C compressor and Alternator most recently, a valve in the tranny a couple of years ago a fan motor and fan switch. It does drink the oil like they say (I wonder where it goes), I've also put some joints and bushings in the suspension but for the money look how many miles I've gotten out of it. Sure beats making a car payment, and it sure does well in the snow. I'm shooting for 300K, I bet I see it.
Had better cars
Well we bought our passport at 6 years old and it seemed to be a nice car. it was valued at $12,000 and we brought them down to $9,000. After 4 days the transmission went out. Then after 6 months the transmission was not working right again. we waited a year to get the money to get a new one. It is acting up again! the windshield wiper motors and linkage have been replaced multiple times. The car does have power when you need it. 4 wheel drive works great when transmission is working. Love to drive it.
Bought it used
Bought my Passport used with a full warranty, 2 years old and 13K miles on it for 7,000 off list! It has problems now 7 years later, but what's new about that? It has had for several years a bad sensor in the gas tank so fuel gauge does not work. Costs $350 at the dealer to get it fixed so never fixed it! Same sensor also makes the check engine light stay on. One problem, cost $1400 to fix. Bad wiring from the factory got installed in some of these vehicles and insulation came off, so had to have entire wiring harness dealer replaced. That was the ONLY problem. Never has let me down..always starts and runs. Normal maintenance. Strong engine and transmission. Good air conditioning!
If I Only Knew
Purchased SUV from dealer with warranty in 08/07. Engine died 01/08 with 74,000 miles. Now I find out why this SUV is no longer made. Engine eats oil, sounds like truck and terrible gas mileage.
205k and counting
My grandma bought this car used in 2008, and I inherited it in 2011. We had to replace the transmission in 2009, then it worked fine. More recently, in the past two years, the air has quit working and due to the poor road conditions and salt in the harsh winters of wonderful Michigan, I've had several problems with the wheel bearings, fuses, axle, struts, shocks and rims. I know it sounds like a lot, but aside from the AC, they were due to very poorly maintained roads. Otherwise it's been a great, reliable car considering the miles I've put on it, and I'll be sad to see it go in a couple of months.
