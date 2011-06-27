Used 2018 Honda HR-V Consumer Reviews

Great SUV/ Crossover Jansen Cinco , 01/11/2018 LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful Quite happy with the HRV LX 2wd. Good price, handles well and very comfy quiet ride. Just had a massive snow storm and the 2wd was totally fine in the thick snow. I had to be more careful and drive much slower than normal but didn’t miss 4wd at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

HR-V = High Rated-Vehicle Erika Hall , 11/22/2017 EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful My new HR-V is my fourth Honda, but my first 4-door, my first SUV. I could not be more happy with my choice. I am so impressed with the spacious interior and reconfigurable cargo areas, as well as the luxurious finishes and high-end technology standard on this model. And, with the CVT and ECON mode, I regularly realize average fuel efficiency that exceeds the posted 29/34. Marketed as a “compact” utility vehicle, the HR-V is the perfect transition vehicle, after driving civics for 25 years! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Vibration in front passenger seat while idling B. Smonskey , 06/06/2018 EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 78 of 81 people found this review helpful We really like pretty much everything about the car, including the magic seats, fuel economy, and easy to drive. A huge issue that the dealer is unable to solve is the extremely annoying vibration in the front passenger seat while the car is running and parked. The dealership folks said it's something that we have to learn to live with and is an issue in the HRV. I believe that Honda should provide a recall repair for this aggravating seat vibration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than expected! Edward , 05/04/2018 LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 75 of 78 people found this review helpful Don't bother reading the "Expert Reviews" floating all over the Internet. Go test drive the HRV. If you like it, buy it. In fact, if you like the HRV, you will soon love it. The car will grow on you within a couple days, and soon become your new best friend. The engine is built in Japan, and has among the best long term reliability of any on earth. If you live in north country, get the All Wheel Drive (AWD). It gives awesome control in ice and snow. We have an 18 year old Honda with AWD, and its reliability is the #1 reason we choose Honda again. To add, our HRV gets 29-30 mpg in city driving. Pretty awesome. Performance Report Abuse