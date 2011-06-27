Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,605
|$18,634
|$20,940
|Clean
|$16,252
|$18,233
|$20,479
|Average
|$15,545
|$17,431
|$19,557
|Rough
|$14,839
|$16,629
|$18,636
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,118
|$16,995
|$19,131
|Clean
|$14,796
|$16,630
|$18,710
|Average
|$14,153
|$15,898
|$17,868
|Rough
|$13,510
|$15,167
|$17,026
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,661
|$17,640
|$19,892
|Clean
|$15,328
|$17,261
|$19,454
|Average
|$14,662
|$16,502
|$18,578
|Rough
|$13,996
|$15,743
|$17,703
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,279
|$17,292
|$19,579
|Clean
|$14,954
|$16,920
|$19,148
|Average
|$14,304
|$16,176
|$18,287
|Rough
|$13,654
|$15,431
|$17,425
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,212
|$19,218
|$21,498
|Clean
|$16,846
|$18,804
|$21,025
|Average
|$16,113
|$17,977
|$20,079
|Rough
|$15,381
|$17,150
|$19,133
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,101
|$20,173
|$22,529
|Clean
|$17,716
|$19,739
|$22,033
|Average
|$16,946
|$18,870
|$21,041
|Rough
|$16,176
|$18,002
|$20,050
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,287
|$16,166
|$18,303
|Clean
|$13,983
|$15,818
|$17,900
|Average
|$13,375
|$15,122
|$17,094
|Rough
|$12,767
|$14,427
|$16,289
Estimated values
2018 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,072
|$15,974
|$18,137
|Clean
|$13,772
|$15,630
|$17,738
|Average
|$13,174
|$14,943
|$16,940
|Rough
|$12,575
|$14,255
|$16,141