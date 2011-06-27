Vehicle overview

Entering its ninth model year without a major redesign, the 2011 Honda Element compact crossover looks and performs pretty much as it did back when it debuted in 2003. For many vehicles, such a length of time would result in a bottom-of-the-barrel status for its respective vehicle segment. But the long-lived Element just keeps rolling along year after year, as if to prove the inherent goodness of its original quirky design.

Aside from losing the sporty SC model and EX-only navigation option, the 2011 Honda Element carries over with no content changes. However, it maintains a familiar set of strengths and weaknesses. We appreciate its user-friendly nature, space-efficient design, distinctive styling, four-wheel-drive option and room for four people and their gear. Loading cargo is a breeze thanks to the Element's swing-out rear doors and rear seats that can either be flipped up or removed. A small footprint and a boxy layout also help make the Element highly maneuverable in urban environments. The Element was always particularly dog-friendly, but Fido really loves it now thanks to the aptly named Dog Friendly package introduced last year with its fully enclosed kennel and related accessories.

On the downside, the Element's door layout can be inconvenient for rear passengers, and on the move it's hampered by unimpressive acceleration and fuel economy. As such, newer yet still distinctive competitors like the 2011 Kia Soul, 2011 Nissan Cube and 2011 Scion xB might hold more appeal, while a host of more conventional crossovers offer more power, room and refinement. But for a shopper looking for a small crossover SUV with lots of cargo-friendly utility, the Element continues to be a fine choice.