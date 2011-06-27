Used 2004 Honda Element Consumer Reviews

2004 Honda Element 225,00.00 miles , 05/04/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Hi I drive 30,000 miles a year in the Boston areaI I have just changed my roaters @ 200,00.00 miles best car ever owned- Up to 100,00 just oil change tires etc nothing major a great work horse-- honda please bring back the element its a great work vehicle Report Abuse

Elder Car(e) Steve D. , 01/31/2016 DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful totally reliable, fun to drive, boxie, zip drive. What else can you say it is a Honda !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Totaled my Element. I barely felt a thing. mudgell , 02/20/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I was cruzin around Denver, not paying enough attention and WHAMO! I nailed a solid concrete barrier and totaled the car but I came out without a scratch. The only thing that hurts is that I don't have my Element anymore. I never had one maintenance problem with it while I had it and when I wrecked it, it very well could have saved my life or saved me from getting injured. If you have the money, get one. Report Abuse

Turned my opinion of it right around. stryker91 , 12/09/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When I first saw this car, I was repulsed. A front-wheel-drive SUV? What were they thinking? But my wife has one, and I was wrong about it in every way. It's stylish, comfortable, versatile, and has more "giddyup" than one would think. Report Abuse