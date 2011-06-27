Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$1,875
|$2,058
|Clean
|$1,386
|$1,701
|$1,868
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,355
|$1,489
|Rough
|$826
|$1,008
|$1,109
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,479
|$4,134
|$5,017
|Clean
|$2,251
|$3,752
|$4,554
|Average
|$1,797
|$2,987
|$3,629
|Rough
|$1,342
|$2,223
|$2,704
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,356
|$3,252
|$3,727
|Clean
|$2,140
|$2,951
|$3,383
|Average
|$1,708
|$2,350
|$2,696
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,749
|$2,009
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$2,956
|$3,406
|Clean
|$1,915
|$2,683
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,528
|$2,136
|$2,464
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,590
|$1,836
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,352
|$3,758
|$4,507
|Clean
|$2,136
|$3,410
|$4,091
|Average
|$1,705
|$2,716
|$3,260
|Rough
|$1,273
|$2,021
|$2,429
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$3,010
|$3,545
|Clean
|$1,823
|$2,732
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,175
|$2,564
|Rough
|$1,087
|$1,619
|$1,910
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$2,749
|$3,218
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,494
|$2,922
|Average
|$1,352
|$1,986
|$2,328
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,478
|$1,734
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,964
|$2,818
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,558
|$2,971
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,037
|$2,367
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,516
|$1,764
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,396
|$3,978
|Clean
|$2,091
|$3,082
|$3,611
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,454
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,247
|$1,826
|$2,144
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,885
|$2,630
|$3,027
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,387
|$2,748
|Average
|$1,366
|$1,901
|$2,190
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,414
|$1,631
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,692
|$3,151
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,443
|$2,860
|Average
|$1,327
|$1,946
|$2,279
|Rough
|$991
|$1,448
|$1,698
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,841
|$2,687
|$3,136
|Clean
|$1,672
|$2,438
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,334
|$1,941
|$2,269
|Rough
|$997
|$1,445
|$1,690
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,779
|$2,567
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,330
|$2,711
|Average
|$1,290
|$1,855
|$2,160
|Rough
|$963
|$1,380
|$1,609
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,005
|$2,954
|$3,459
|Clean
|$1,821
|$2,680
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,134
|$2,502
|Rough
|$1,085
|$1,588
|$1,864
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,182
|$3,251
|$3,821
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,950
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,582
|$2,349
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,748
|$2,059
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$2,945
|$3,439
|Clean
|$1,830
|$2,672
|$3,122
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,128
|$2,488
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,583
|$1,853