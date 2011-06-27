  1. Home
2004 Honda Element Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$1,875$2,058
Clean$1,386$1,701$1,868
Average$1,106$1,355$1,489
Rough$826$1,008$1,109
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,479$4,134$5,017
Clean$2,251$3,752$4,554
Average$1,797$2,987$3,629
Rough$1,342$2,223$2,704
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,356$3,252$3,727
Clean$2,140$2,951$3,383
Average$1,708$2,350$2,696
Rough$1,276$1,749$2,009
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$2,956$3,406
Clean$1,915$2,683$3,092
Average$1,528$2,136$2,464
Rough$1,141$1,590$1,836
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,352$3,758$4,507
Clean$2,136$3,410$4,091
Average$1,705$2,716$3,260
Rough$1,273$2,021$2,429
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$3,010$3,545
Clean$1,823$2,732$3,218
Average$1,455$2,175$2,564
Rough$1,087$1,619$1,910
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,866$2,749$3,218
Clean$1,694$2,494$2,922
Average$1,352$1,986$2,328
Rough$1,010$1,478$1,734
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,964$2,818$3,272
Clean$1,784$2,558$2,971
Average$1,424$2,037$2,367
Rough$1,064$1,516$1,764
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,302$3,396$3,978
Clean$2,091$3,082$3,611
Average$1,669$2,454$2,877
Rough$1,247$1,826$2,144
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,885$2,630$3,027
Clean$1,712$2,387$2,748
Average$1,366$1,901$2,190
Rough$1,020$1,414$1,631
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,831$2,692$3,151
Clean$1,663$2,443$2,860
Average$1,327$1,946$2,279
Rough$991$1,448$1,698
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,841$2,687$3,136
Clean$1,672$2,438$2,847
Average$1,334$1,941$2,269
Rough$997$1,445$1,690
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,779$2,567$2,987
Clean$1,616$2,330$2,711
Average$1,290$1,855$2,160
Rough$963$1,380$1,609
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,005$2,954$3,459
Clean$1,821$2,680$3,140
Average$1,453$2,134$2,502
Rough$1,085$1,588$1,864
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,182$3,251$3,821
Clean$1,982$2,950$3,468
Average$1,582$2,349$2,764
Rough$1,182$1,748$2,059
Shop for a used Honda Element near you
Estimated values
2004 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,015$2,945$3,439
Clean$1,830$2,672$3,122
Average$1,461$2,128$2,488
Rough$1,091$1,583$1,853
Shop for a used Honda Element near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Honda Element on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,712 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,387 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Element is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,712 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,387 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Honda Element, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,712 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,387 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Honda Element. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Honda Element and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Honda Element ranges from $1,020 to $3,027, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Honda Element is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.