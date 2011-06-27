Vehicle overview

More a large fastback-roofed hatchback than a true crossover, the 2013 Honda Crosstour offers a few perks over the related Accord sedan. There are about 10 more cubic feet of seats-up cargo capacity, and it's easily accessed thanks to that hatchback design. There's also the availability of all-wheel drive and handling that's more carlike than the typical crossover's.

This year's Crosstour also features a number of improvements, including a more powerful V6 engine paired to a new six-speed automatic transmission, available keyless ignition/entry and newly available driver aids such as blind-spot display and lane-departure/forward collision warning. Additionally, front and rear end styling has been revised for a more rugged look.

But the reality is that we still think there's more to be gained from some of the Crosstour's more practical wagon- and SUV-style crossover competitors. Models such as the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox or 2013 Nissan Murano provide considerably greater (and more easily accessed) cargo space thanks to their more functional, boxy shapes and still drive quite competently. We also like the more wagonlike 2013 Toyota Venza if for nothing else than its more graceful styling. But if you have a soft spot for Hondas and want something between a sedan and crossover, the Crosstour should be a satisfying choice.