Used 2015 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me

104 listings
Crosstour Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in White
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    138,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,599

    $1,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    69,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    114,621 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    68,121 miles

    $15,900

    $244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    62,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,748

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in White
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    136,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    110,819 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,450

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    65,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,881

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX

    59,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,877

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    72,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,947

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    95,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,650

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX

    54,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    77,641 miles

    $16,899

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Gray
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    91,817 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,890

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    60,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX in Silver
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX

    75,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Black
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    172,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,100

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in White
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    94,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Crosstour

Overall Consumer Rating
4.324 Reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Didn't Love it, Until I Drove It
really1,04/01/2015
EX-L V6 w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After the winter of 2014 here in the Northeast, I decided to trade in my 2013 Acura Tsx Sport wagon in. I knew I wanted AWD and wanted to stick with Honda. The Acura RDX...my first choice..rode really stiff and the discount was awful. The CX-5 also had barely a discount and felt cheap inside. The Ford Edge,2014,was a little old to me, knowing the 15 was on it's way and only rode OK. I don't like the CVT transmissions - so that knocked out both the CRV and any Subaru (although Subaru was never really an option) I NEVER considered the Crosstour until I drove it. Love the ride and handling.
