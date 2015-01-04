Used 2015 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me
- 138,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,599$1,609 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet of La Crosse and Onalaska - Onalaska / Wisconsin
Awd Crosstour In White Diamond Heated Leather Seats Power Sunroof,Rearview Cameratouchscreen Display Power Seat Memory Drivers Seat,Steering Wheel Audio Controls New Timing Belt!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H51FL000274
Stock: L6844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 69,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$778 Below Market
Honda of Bay County - Panama City / Florida
We are excited to offer this 2015 Honda Crosstour. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Honda Crosstour EX-L is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. One of the best things about this Honda Crosstour is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H53FL002530
Stock: FL002530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 114,621 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990$353 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $15,990, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. Honda EX-L with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6200 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $15,990. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: Home to Promo Pricing! We are the largest Volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer in Southern Oregon. Please visit our website at www.lithiadodgeeugene.com. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H51FL004826
Stock: FL004826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- 68,121 miles
$15,900$244 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L **Local Trade-In!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD/XM Premium Audio System, Sun Roof.Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory! Why pay a Premium elsewhere when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way!Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H56FL000958
Stock: 8W19703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 62,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,748
Tom Ahl Buick GMC - Lima / Ohio
You can now buy your next vehicle all online! We have added the WebBuy app to our website so you can select you new vehicle, get a trade-in value on your vehicle, even arrange financing all from the safety of your own home. Do it at your own pace, be in control and buy your new vehicle on your terms. Click the Buy Now button to get started.INCLUDES LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS!, SUNROOF, SIRIUS XM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, 4WD.19/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 21766 miles below market average!For over 50 years, Tom Ahl has been committed to earning your business, trust and friendship by providing you with the greatest value in a vehicle for the lowest cost to you. We offer full disclosure with every vehicle by providing a complimentary Autocheck vehicle history report and a copy of repairs made following our extensive 72 point inspection. For a "deal so good it'll knock your socks off", visit Tom Ahl's today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H50FL001514
Stock: 7969A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 136,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998
Mercedes-Benz of Boston - Somerville / Massachusetts
Herb Chambers Certified - One Owner Perfect for when you want a sedan, but sometimes need a little extra room in the back for all of your 'stuff'! Leather upholstery and heated front seats ensure you stay comfortable, especially on those cold weather commutes to and from work. The rear view camera lets you see everything behind you, while Forward Collision and Lane Departure Warning systems add even more safety to every drive. Keyless entry and ignition lets you leave the key tucked safely away, so there's one less thing for you to juggle. The all-wheel drive capability means you'll be ready for anything that comes your way this winter. This vehicle also comes backed by our industry leading 5 day money back guarantee or 30 day/1500 mile exchange policy, so you can drive home feeling completely confident in your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H57FL000506
Stock: M12113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 110,819 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,450
Luther Hopkins Honda - Hopkins / Minnesota
: This vehicle has passed a Safety Inspection and is sold AS IS with No Warranty. Bought New and Serviced at Luther Hopkins Honda! CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. Basque Red Pearl II exterior and Ivory interior, EX-L trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, Bought New and Serviced at Luther Hopkins Honda! Edmunds.com explains It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead.. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with the Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable discounts at participating Holiday Station stores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H5XFL001374
Stock: 200685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 65,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,881
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. For peace of mind, it has been through a 125 point mechanical inspection, comes with a dealer warranty for 90 days/ 4,000 miles, and 5 day/ 250 mile money back guarantee. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H59FL004427
Stock: FL004427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 59,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,877
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Very Nice, GREAT MILES 59,979! Mountain Air Metallic exterior and Ivory interior, EX trim. Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Honda EX with Mountain Air Metallic exterior and Ivory interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 192 HP at 7000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead.". OUR OFFERINGS: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H30FL002103
Stock: P13780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 72,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,947
Nalley Toyota of Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
* CARFAX NO REPORTS OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF, * LEATHER SEATS, * HEATED SEATS, * POWER SEATS, * PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, * SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO, * BLUETOOTH, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ASK ABOUT HOME DELIVERY OPTIONS, 17 Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry.22/31 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.Call our internet sales team for a video walk around today.Visit us at https://www.toyotaofroswell.com/. 11130 Alpharetta Highway Roswell GA 30076. On Highway 9 also Alpharetta Highway Exit 8 off GA400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H58FL002190
Stock: FL002190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 95,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,650
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1649957 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H52FL002251
Stock: c175606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 54,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H37FL001725
Stock: 19244681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,641 miles
$16,899
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
* Heated leather seats * Back up camera * Power moonroof * Alloy wheels * Bergstrom certified 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4WD Basque Red Pearl II 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V AWD / 4WD / 4x4 / Four Wheel Drive, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 11,307 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H54FL002312
Stock: TV21012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 91,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,890
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L w/Navigation Gray 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic 4WDClean CARFAX. 18" Alloy Wheels, 4.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H50FL001738
Stock: 3830P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 60,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$219 Below Market
Ciocca Honda - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
*** RARE GORGEOUS CROSSTOUR -- ONLY 60K MILES *** CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 60,583! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, 4x4, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. Honda EX-L with Kona Coffee Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6200 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, New Brakes, New State InspectionEXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.WHY BUY FROM US: SEE Ciocca Honda at the intersection of Rt 22 and RT 39 for our VAST selection of quality Certified and pre-owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's all at Bottom Line Prices. Our industry-leading finance department can help you establish credit or simply make your next vehicle purchse AFFORDABLE! See how easy car shopping can be. Visit our web site at www.cioccahonda.com! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H58FL002104
Stock: 20152104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Honda Crosstour 4dr EX features a 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alabaster Silver Metallic with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, All-Season Protection Package I, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Splash Guard Set, Spoiler, All-Season Floor Mats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Split folding rear seat, Cargo Tray, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.438 Axle Ratio, 1 Owner, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H3XFL001735
Stock: FL001735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 172,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,100
INFINITI of Memphis - Bartlett / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Crystal Black Pearl 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Navigation System.Recent Arrival!19/28 City/Highway MPG Bronze Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "As Is" Bronze Plus vehicles are pre-reconditioned or "As Is" are vehicles offered to the market the way we receive or acquire them. Plus, your Bronze Plus vehicle will be washed and vacuumed. Bronze Plus pre-reconditioned vehicles are priced "wholesale" to the public Bronze Plus pre-reconditioned vehicles are backed by INFINITI of Memphis' Peace-of-Mind 3-day/200-mile money back guarantee INFINITI of Memphis' peace-of-mind 3-day/200 mile warranty gives you the peace-of-mind - here's how it works: within the first three days of your Bronze Plus vehicle purchase date and the vehicle has not exceeded 200 miles from the odometer reading on your purchase date, simply bring your vehicle back and receive a full refund. That's our peace-of-mind policy to make sure you're driving the vehicle that's right for you. Bronze Plus level vehicles are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H5XFL001956
Stock: X505496A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 94,500 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900
Baxter Toyota Lincoln - Lincoln / Nebraska
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels. Honda EX-L with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Ivory interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.coms review says It also has a slighter higher stance than typical midsize sedans, and this makes it easy to get in and out while providing a better view of the road ahead.. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Baxter Toyota Lincoln, a full-service Toyota dealership, offers new, used and certified pre-owned cars. Were part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. You can shop the complete lineup of new Toyota models in our showroom or walk our lot to browse our selection of used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H52FL003040
Stock: L25140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
