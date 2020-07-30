Used 2014 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me

Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio

Free CARFAX report. * CLEAN CARFAX *, Leather, Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Cam, SiriusXM, Smartphone Support, Alarm, Multi-Zone AC, Remote Entry, Bluetooth. Completed Comprehensive Multi-Point vehicle inspection. Don't just shop for a used Honda Crosstour Get a Performance Honda Crosstour Pre-Owned from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# EL000879 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $625 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Installed Rear Brake Pads and Resurfaced Rotors, Performed a MultiPoint Inspection including Oil and Filter change, and Replaced Windshield Wipers!This extra clean 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L features a beautiful White Diamond Pearl exterior and a Black Leather interior. As you can see from our pictures we take great pride in presenting the best inventory in Cincinnati.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Includes Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Memory Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 30.0 highway / 20.0city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)To receive your instant market retail value on this 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L STOCK# EL000879 contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or Suv, and we will make sure you receive our best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Fairfield, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville, Madeira, IN and Lawrenceburg IN. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J6TF1H51EL000879

Stock: EL000879

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020