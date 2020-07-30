Used 2014 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me
- 54,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,200$853 Below Market
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
Free CARFAX report. * CLEAN CARFAX *, Leather, Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Cam, SiriusXM, Smartphone Support, Alarm, Multi-Zone AC, Remote Entry, Bluetooth. Completed Comprehensive Multi-Point vehicle inspection. Don't just shop for a used Honda Crosstour Get a Performance Honda Crosstour Pre-Owned from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# EL000879 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $625 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Installed Rear Brake Pads and Resurfaced Rotors, Performed a MultiPoint Inspection including Oil and Filter change, and Replaced Windshield Wipers!This extra clean 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L features a beautiful White Diamond Pearl exterior and a Black Leather interior. As you can see from our pictures we take great pride in presenting the best inventory in Cincinnati.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Includes Keyless Entry, Homelink System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Memory Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Camera, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 30.0 highway / 20.0city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)To receive your instant market retail value on this 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L STOCK# EL000879 contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or Suv, and we will make sure you receive our best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Fairfield, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville, Madeira, IN and Lawrenceburg IN. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H51EL000879
Stock: EL000879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 101,384 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,491
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Driveline Motorcars is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L only has 101,384mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Honda Crosstour EX-L has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2014 Honda Crosstour: The Crosstour derives much of its value from its versatility. It is a mix of sedan, station wagon and SUV, taking the best parts of each type of vehicle and combining them into a one solidly built crossover. The Crosstour features increased ground clearance for rough road capability. Strengths of this model include Versatility, interior volume, car like handling, innovative styling, available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H54EL000925
Stock: 000925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 73,575 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990
Georgia Auto World - Marietta / Georgia
**WELL MAINTAINED**AIR CONDITIONING**BACKUP CAMERA**PUSH TO START**LEATHER INTERIOR**DUAL TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY**ALLOY WHEELS**BLUETOOTH ENABLED**FRONT HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION AID**POWER SUNROOF**POWER WINDOWS**POWER MIRRORS**KEYLESS ENTRY**TRIP COMPUTER**VEHICLE ANTI-THEFT**DUAL FRONT CLIMATE CONTROL**TILT STEERING**FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT**NON SMOKER**READY FOR YOU**BEST DEALS BEGIN OFFERED**WHY LOOK ANYWHERE ELSE**FINANCING AVAILABLE**AGGRESSIVELY PRICE**OUR CARS ARE CERTIFIED**THROUGH OUR MECHANICS AND COME COME PRE-INSPECTED. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON-SAT 9-7PM... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENTS 12-5**TRADES WELCOMED**CALL NOW**770-485-9856
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H54EL001539
Stock: 001539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999$355 Below Market
Memar Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H52EL003490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,445
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
*Low 8.5% Sales Tax**All Wheel Drive**Blind Spot Alert**Navigation**Power Sunroof Tilt & Slide**Heated Leather Front Seats**Rear Vision Camera**Bluetooth Wireless**Alloy Wheels*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H56EL000351
Stock: 10155A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 34,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,649
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Quincy - Quincy / Florida
Quincy Chevrolet Buick GMC is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 850-875-4200 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H31EL002615
Stock: 5002615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 79,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,995
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L **LEATHER**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**. 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic Crystal Black Pearl Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1755 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $14,665At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H52EL000072
Stock: VNA8010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 94,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
Wolfchase Toyota - Cordova / Tennessee
FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior, EX-L trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Back-Up Camera. READ MORE!Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $37,200*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Honda EX-L with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 278 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGKBB.com's review says Despite its unconventional looks, the Honda Crosstour's underpinnings are firmly rooted in the Honda Accord family sedan. On long stretches of open road, the Crosstour feels nearly as light and agile as its sedan-equivalent.. Start getting great gas mileage - 28 MPG Hwy WHO WE AREHere at Wolfchase Toyota we have always known there is a better way to do business. One that is easy, fun and engages you, the customer. We've been doing so for over 38 years and continue the Toyota tradition at our state of the art facility here at Wolfchase Toyota. Pricing analysis performed on 7/30/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, , Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Mirror Memory, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Front Floor Mats, Compact Spare Tire, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Wolfchase Toyota Internet Sales Team at 901-457-4392 or webleads@wolfchasetoyota.dsmessage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H59EL002093
Stock: EL002093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 70,685 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Meet our amazing 2014 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L offered in White Diamond Pearl. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 192hp while mated to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive offers plenty of passing power and a smooth ride as it secures nearly 31mpg on the highway. This EX-L trim level boasts upscale materials perfectly placed with you in mind. You will enjoy leather heated front seats, a power sunroof, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, full-color navigation, premium sound system with available satellite radio, rich wood grain accents, and so much more. Our Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L has you covered in the safety department. You will find all the latest safety features aboard including stability control, plenty of airbags, a backup camera and ABS. Load up the gang and hit the road...Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H51EL001123
Stock: BB6149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 70,265 miles
$17,900
Seth Wadley Cadillac - Pauls Valley / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! 2014 White Diamond Pearl Honda Crosstour EX-L 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V This Honda Crosstour has many features and is well equipped including, Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Lifetime Oil Changes, Window Tint, Accident Free Carfax, Bluetooth, Non-Smoker, Great Fuel Economy, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather, Local Trade, Navigation / GPS, New Car Trade, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Backup Camera, All Wheel Drive / 4x4, USB, Bluetooth Hands Free, Heated Leather, 18' Alloy Wheels, 4.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 587 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG The Seth Wadley Promise is a Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Lifetime Oil Changes, Lifetime Multi-point Inspections, Lifetime Pre-Vacation Vehicle Check-Up, Identity Theft Protection for 1 year, Road Hazard Tire & Wheel Coverage for 1 year, Dent & Ding Coverage for 1 year, Windshield Coverage for 1 year, Towing for 1 year, Enrollment in our Difference Rewards Program. All at NO COST to you! Come Experience the Seth Wadley Difference!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H53EL003384
Stock: PV1033C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 94,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,494
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
** ONE OWNER ** NAVIGATION ** SUNROOF ** LEATHER SEATS ** POWER SEATS ** HEATED SEATS ** MEMORY SEATS ** POWER WINDOWS ** POWER LOCKS ** CRUISE CONTROL ** BACKUP CAMERA ** USB PORTS ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROL ** ALLOY WHEELS ** LIKE NEW TIRES ** Gas miser!!! 30 MPG Hwy.. Stunning!! This terrific SUV is the ample SUV you've been hunting for! PRICE DROP** New Inventory!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof, Auto, Climate control, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H58EL001706
Stock: 01706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 68,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,598
Longmont Ford - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H36EL000032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,010 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,097
Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick - Gorham / New Hampshire
Recent Trade, 4X4, 18' Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: XM, CD player, Compass, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 2014 Honda Crosstour 4D Sport Utility EX-L 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Black *2 month/2,000 mile warranty. *No question return policy within 4 days or 200 miles *24 hour delivery to your front door Thats how Berlin City makes car buying easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H59EL000800
Stock: BJ105268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 86,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,900
Motorcars Louisiana - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF1H51EL000381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Best Western Motor - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H38EL000369
Stock: 12363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,599$1,609 Below Market
Brenengen Chevrolet of La Crosse and Onalaska - Onalaska / Wisconsin
Awd Crosstour In White Diamond Heated Leather Seats Power Sunroof,Rearview Cameratouchscreen Display Power Seat Memory Drivers Seat,Steering Wheel Audio Controls New Timing Belt!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H51FL000274
Stock: L6844B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 91,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,491$1,016 Below Market
Auto Republic - Fullerton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF3H55DL003200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$778 Below Market
Honda of Bay County - Panama City / Florida
We are excited to offer this 2015 Honda Crosstour. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Honda Crosstour EX-L is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. One of the best things about this Honda Crosstour is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J6TF2H53FL002530
Stock: FL002530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Crosstour
- 5(80%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(10%)
