Used 2014 Honda Crosstour for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in White
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    54,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,200

    $853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in White
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    101,384 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,491

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in White
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    73,575 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    83,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    $355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    97,175 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,445

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX

    34,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,649

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    79,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    94,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in White
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    70,685 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    70,265 miles

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    94,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,494

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX

    68,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,598

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    113,010 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,097

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    86,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Crosstour EX in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Crosstour EX

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in White
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    138,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,599

    $1,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L in Black
    used

    2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L

    91,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,491

    $1,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6 in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Honda Crosstour EX-L V6

    69,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $778 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Crosstour

See all 10 reviews
The Ultimate Accord
tollytime,09/07/2014
The Accord suffix was dropped after a slight re-design in 2013, but the genetic relation to Honda's best selling sedan remains strong. Fit, finish, and quality, are excellent! The Crosstour is more like a "Super Accord" that has a beefier structure and higher road clearance. The suspension was raised to mimic a small SUV, but don't get it confused with an off-road vehicle. I'm sure the raised height will aid in deep snow and muddy country roads, but don't try to drive over a hefty log blocking your path. The rear hatch compartment with fold down seats will allow you to transport larger items but less room for extra passengers. Rear cargo room with the seats up is good, but not remarkable.
