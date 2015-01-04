Used 2015 Honda Crosstour
- Roomy seating
- carlike driving dynamics
- quiet cabin
- available all-wheel drive.
After the winter of 2014 here in the Northeast, I decided to trade in my 2013 Acura Tsx Sport wagon in. I knew I wanted AWD and wanted to stick with Honda. The Acura RDX...my first choice..rode really stiff and the discount was awful. The CX-5 also had barely a discount and felt cheap inside. The Ford Edge,2014,was a little old to me, knowing the 15 was on it's way and only rode OK. I don't like the CVT transmissions - so that knocked out both the CRV and any Subaru (although Subaru was never really an option) I NEVER considered the Crosstour until I drove it. Love the ride and handling.
Don't understand the bad reviews this car got... It is in essence the perfect car... Sits up higher than a normal car but not enough to loose handling, higher view gives better visability and easy to get in and out, cargo size is big enough for stuff but not huge, handles like a car, basically a touring car, rides quiet, comfortable , with some get up and go when you need it... It is the perfect car
I had a 2003 Acura TL with over 130,000 miles on it and still ran as good a when I bought it. I loved that car but was rear-ended and the car totalled. I originally wanted a late model Acura but, though great cars, found them pricey. I was thinking of getting an Accord V6 EX-L. My neighbor had a Crosstour and loved it. I saw one at the dealer and decided to give it a test drive. As soon as I drove it I was hooked. The power and acceleration were as good, if not better, than my old TL. I still test drove the Accord but after driving the Crosstour there was no comparison. All the upgraded features (e.g. Bluetooth, back-up camera and nav) were a big improvement from my TL which didn't have any of those. My favorite feature is the power. Hit the gas and it goes. I've had the car a year and find it a really fun car to drive. The AWD comes in handy during our northeast winters. Very happy with the gas mileage as well. Nice to be able to fill up using regular gas as opposed to premium which my TL required. Circumstances dictated I get a new car and couldn't be happier with the Crosstour.
Read several reviews on auto before purchase and was aware they were not going to be sold anymore. Found my golf clubs were easy to get in and out as well as my dogs. Though wheel wells do cut down on some wide items like a 4x8 sheet of plywood, the amount of stuff one can get in is better than the Ford Escape I traded in on the Crosstour. With V-6 the around town gas mileage is better by a couple mph than my Escape Turbo and the Road mileage was 5-6 mpg better 25 vs 30). Love the car. Only con is rear visibility and seats on a little tiring on a 1,000 mile trip. Shame the car is no longer. Will be keeping mine until the wheels fall off.
|EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|278 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|278 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr Hatchback
2.4L 4cyl 5A
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|192 hp @ 7000 rpm
|EX V6 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|278 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2015 Honda Crosstour is the 2015 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,530.
Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Overview
The Used 2015 Honda Crosstour is offered in the following submodels: Crosstour Hatchback. Available styles include EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Honda Crosstour and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 Crosstour 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 Crosstour.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Honda Crosstour and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 Crosstour featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Crosstour for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2015 Crosstours listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 60606 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 Honda Crosstour.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
