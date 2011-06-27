Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,469
|$13,844
|$15,822
|Clean
|$11,000
|$13,264
|$15,139
|Average
|$10,061
|$12,102
|$13,773
|Rough
|$9,122
|$10,941
|$12,408
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,048
|$12,403
|$14,363
|Clean
|$9,637
|$11,883
|$13,743
|Average
|$8,814
|$10,843
|$12,504
|Rough
|$7,992
|$9,802
|$11,264
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,202
|$13,320
|$15,085
|Clean
|$10,743
|$12,761
|$14,434
|Average
|$9,826
|$11,644
|$13,132
|Rough
|$8,909
|$10,527
|$11,830
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,109
|$12,435
|$14,372
|Clean
|$9,695
|$11,914
|$13,751
|Average
|$8,868
|$10,871
|$12,511
|Rough
|$8,040
|$9,828
|$11,271
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,083
|$13,569
|$15,637
|Clean
|$10,629
|$13,000
|$14,963
|Average
|$9,722
|$11,862
|$13,613
|Rough
|$8,814
|$10,724
|$12,263
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,848
|$10,808
|$12,438
|Clean
|$8,486
|$10,355
|$11,901
|Average
|$7,762
|$9,448
|$10,828
|Rough
|$7,037
|$8,541
|$9,754
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,722
|$14,165
|$16,197
|Clean
|$11,243
|$13,571
|$15,498
|Average
|$10,283
|$12,382
|$14,100
|Rough
|$9,323
|$11,194
|$12,702
Estimated values
2013 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,437
|$14,122
|$16,354
|Clean
|$10,969
|$13,530
|$15,649
|Average
|$10,033
|$12,345
|$14,237
|Rough
|$9,096
|$11,160
|$12,826