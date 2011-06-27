  1. Home
2012 Honda Crosstour Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating
  • carlike driving dynamics
  • quiet cabin
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited cargo capacity
  • significant blind spots
  • button-heavy controls
  • controversial styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Honda Crosstour provides more versatility and utility than the Accord sedan upon which it's based, but most crossover SUVs and wagons are better choices.

Vehicle overview

Based on the Accord sedan, the 2012 Honda Crosstour hatchback is meant for shoppers who want a more versatile version of the popular four-door, a crossover that has plenty of utility, but is more wagon than SUV. Relative to the Accord, it offers more than 10 cubic feet of additional luggage capacity that's accessed via a wide hatchback. The Crosstour also bests its sedan sibling by offering all-wheel drive (the Accord is front-drive only) and a quieter cabin.

So far, so good, but when you widen the playing field to include the wagons and crossover SUVs that it will likely be shopped against, the Crosstour becomes a more questionable proposition. Most notably, rivals like the Chevrolet Equinox and the Toyota Venza (not to mention Honda's own CR-V) trump the Crosstour when it comes to cargo capacity.

When you factor in its unique, love-it-or-hate-it styling, the Crosstour becomes even more of a specialty item. Still, with a roomy cabin, pleasant handling and Honda reliability on its side, the Crosstour could prove to be a satisfying choice for certain buyers -- especially those with a soft spot for the Accord.

2012 Honda Crosstour models

The 2012 Honda Crosstour hatchback is available in EX and EX-L trim levels.

The EX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a sunroof, keyless entry, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and a seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX-L trim level adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a hidden removable utility box and an upgraded sound system with satellite radio. The sole option for the EX-L is a voice-activated navigation system.

2012 Highlights

Previously known as the Honda Accord Crosstour, the 2012 Honda Crosstour adopts an abbreviated name. The most notable change this year is the addition of an optional four-cylinder engine. It's less powerful than the still available V6, but it's less expensive and more fuel-efficient. Also, all Crosstours now offer automatic headlights, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and an iPod/USB audio interface as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Honda Crosstour is offered with one of two engines. The newly introduced (for the Crosstour) 2.4-liter four-cylinder produces 192 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The other choice is a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 271 hp and 254 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission for all Crosstours. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L V6.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Crosstour V6 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a class-competitive 7.5 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy for the four-cylinder model at 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg in combined driving. That drops a bit for the V6 Crosstour, with 18/27/21 for front-drive and 17/25/20 with AWD.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2012 Honda Crosstours include active front-seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Crosstour V6 stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, a slightly long distance for this class of vehicle.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety gave the Crosstour the best possible rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection, but the second-worst score of "Marginal" in the roof-strength test.

Driving

As far as driving dynamics are concerned, the 2012 Honda Crosstour shares some of the Accord's strengths -- such as accurate steering and predictable handling -- but with up to 300 pounds of extra curb weight and a higher center of gravity, the Crosstour is a much less sporting choice than the sedan. We've yet to test the Crosstour with the new four-cylinder engine, but power output from the V6 is adequate. The transmission tends to delay driver inputs and hesitates to downshift when passing slower traffic. On the highway, the Crosstour performs admirably, providing a comfortable ride quality and a quiet cabin at speed.

Interior

When it comes to the look of its cabin, the 2012 Honda Crosstour is a dead ringer for the Accord sedan on which it is based. This means that materials quality is average and that the center stack is crowded with a plethora of buttons -- adding the optional navigation system only adds to the button overload. Fortunately, the combination of a high-mounted screen, voice activation and a multipurpose control knob serves to simplify operation of the many systems.

Like many choices in this segment, the Crosstour offers a roomy cabin, with respectable head- and legroom in the front and rear seats. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, though some may find the lumbar support too aggressive.

Compared to the regular Accord sedan, the Crosstour is indeed more versatile, with the hatchback allowing one to easily load bulky items. However, there are only 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with them folded. Intrusive wells for the rear wheels further impede usefulness. More traditional wagons and crossovers can accommodate quite a bit more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Honda Crosstour.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Honda Crosstour - It is not an SUV - it is a versatile mid size hatchback sedan
mwatsky,03/16/2013
The typical auto industry reviews I have read of the Crosstour simply do not get it. It does not fit neatly into their ideas of a sedan, so they lump it in with SUVs and wagons, and the say it is lacking because it has less cargo capacity than square SUV designs. I spent 22 yrs driving mini-vans and full size SUVs. My kids are grown, and I could shop for what I wanted. I did NOT want the SUV, or just a smaller version of it (CR-V; RAV-4; Mazda 7 or 9; Ford Edge, etc etc.) I wanted a capable, comfortable, sporty, sharp looking mid size sedan but with the versatility of a hatch back so that when needed, I could open it up, flip down the seat backs and have the space. I got it!
Comfortable Drive
connie57,11/25/2012
I have been driving my 6-cyl 2012 Crosstour for three weeks now. I shopped for over a year for a new vehicle. Leaving a SUV, I had mixed feelings to go down to a lower height vehicle. The mid range height of the Crosstour was the main attraction for my purchase. I have no problem getting in, or out of the vehicle. The heated seats feel great of my lower back also. I agree with other reviews on the sound system, roominess, and quietness: Excellent. My husband said it was tight. One thing I notice on two lane roads... when i wish to pass around other vehicles, I just go. No hesitation. I feel confidence in this car.
Comfortable Ride
salesbob,12/04/2012
I traded my 2010 Accord EXL w/Navi with 80K miles for new 2012 Crosstour. I drive 30K a year. After 3 neck surgeries, I found I needed to sit a bit higher for comfort. I am 5"10. I tried the seats of various SUVs, vans, cars, etc. I sat in the CT and it was perfect. Right height and comfort. I already have 3K miles in 3 weeks. Mileage estimates were right on. I get 27-28 mph with the V-6 on the hwy, 22-23 mixed driving. Car has a unique style. I don't mind. Rear view camera and auto reverse mirrors are a nice plus. I purchased the cargo organizer for the hatch area. The car handles well but not as precise as the Accord. Navi is like previous Accord--easy to use.
Four years after owning a Honda Crosstour
Richard Diefenbach,11/05/2016
EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
As a senior citizen I have owned quite a few cars, My 2012 Crosstour is one of the best, or maybe the best, I have owned. Some reviews complain about the rear vision as it is divided into two sections and takes a little getting used to. However, the back-up camera is flawless and a great aid when scanning in back of you. I bought this car new in March 2012 and both my wife and I have been more than pleased with its economy, versatility, reliability, comfort and room. Lowering the rear seats is as easy as pulling two handles and the seats flop down. The space gained is incredible for a hatchback sedan and since we have children living quite some distances we have hauled a lot of stuff. Gas mileage is extremely good for a 3.5 L. V-6. We generally get 26-27 mpg on a trip and 20 around town. Since I do a lot of maintenance myself I find changing the oil easy enough except I find it's easier to reach the oil filter by jacking the car and removing the passenger side wheel. We now have a little over 62,000 miles on the car and the only thing we have had to replace are the rear pads and rotors (a surprise to me as I thought the front ones go first). I am disappointed that Honda is not longer making this model and I believe 2015 was the last year.
See all 22 reviews of the 2012 Honda Crosstour
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Honda Crosstour features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2012 Honda Crosstour Overview

The Used 2012 Honda Crosstour is offered in the following submodels: Crosstour Hatchback. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Honda Crosstour?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Honda Crosstour trim styles:

  The Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L is priced between $8,903 and$10,700 with odometer readings between 104001 and158424 miles.
  The Used 2012 Honda Crosstour EX is priced between $10,495 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 33371 and82396 miles.

