As a senior citizen I have owned quite a few cars, My 2012 Crosstour is one of the best, or maybe the best, I have owned. Some reviews complain about the rear vision as it is divided into two sections and takes a little getting used to. However, the back-up camera is flawless and a great aid when scanning in back of you. I bought this car new in March 2012 and both my wife and I have been more than pleased with its economy, versatility, reliability, comfort and room. Lowering the rear seats is as easy as pulling two handles and the seats flop down. The space gained is incredible for a hatchback sedan and since we have children living quite some distances we have hauled a lot of stuff. Gas mileage is extremely good for a 3.5 L. V-6. We generally get 26-27 mpg on a trip and 20 around town. Since I do a lot of maintenance myself I find changing the oil easy enough except I find it's easier to reach the oil filter by jacking the car and removing the passenger side wheel. We now have a little over 62,000 miles on the car and the only thing we have had to replace are the rear pads and rotors (a surprise to me as I thought the front ones go first). I am disappointed that Honda is not longer making this model and I believe 2015 was the last year.

