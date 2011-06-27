2014 Honda Crosstour Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating
- carlike driving dynamics
- quiet cabin
- available all-wheel drive.
- Limited cargo capacity
- button-heavy controls
- polarizing styling.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Honda Crosstour hatchback provides more versatility than a midsize sedan, but if cargo space is what you need, a crossover SUV or wagon will likely suit you better.
Vehicle overview
If you're the manufacturer of one of the country's best-selling family sedans, it's natural that you'd want to expand your market by giving buyers of that vehicle some additional choices. The 2014 Honda Crosstour was born in this spirit. It's a crossover-themed hatchback version of the Accord sedan. And relative to the Accord, it offers its own set of advantages.
Additional cargo capacity is the most obvious difference. Compared to the sedan, the 2014 Honda Crosstour offers an additional 10 cubic feet of room for your belongings with the rear seats up. Accessing this cargo area is simple, since the Crosstour utilizes a user-friendly hatchback design. In addition, shoppers in the Snowbelt will appreciate the Crosstour's available all-wheel drive, a feature that isn't offered on the Accord sedan. And compared to the average small crossover SUV, the Crosstour gives you a roomier rear seat and handling that's truly carlike.
There are some downsides to the 2014 Honda Crosstour, however. For one, the Crosstour is based on the previous-generation Accord -- not the newest model that debuted for 2013 -- and therefore lacks the newer sedan's refinements. Also, if it's cargo space you're after, the reality is that you'll do better with more traditional (and arguably, less ungainly looking) crossover SUVs like Honda's own CR-V or the 2014 Nissan Murano without sacrificing much by way of handling or fuel economy. Another strong pick is the 2014 Toyota Venza. Still, the Accord undoubtedly has its share of fans and if you're one of them -- and you're seeking a vehicle that offers Accord-style goodness but with greater utility -- the Crosstour probably won't disappoint.
2014 Honda Crosstour models
The 2014 Honda Crosstour hatchback is available in two main trim levels: EX and EX-L.
The EX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a sunroof, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera (with its monitor embedded in the rearview mirror), Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.
The EX V6 model adds 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, an 8-inch touchscreen (rearview camera display relocated here), a blind-spot monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a four-way power passenger seat, Bluetooth audio connectivity and an upgraded sound system with Aha compatibility and Pandora radio smartphone integration.
The EX-L includes the EX V6 features (less the 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry) and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, forward collision and lane departure warning, and satellite radio. The EX-L V6 further adds the 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry. The sole option for the EX-L is a voice-activated navigation system.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2014 Honda Crosstour offers a choice of two engines. One is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 192 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The other is a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the four-cylinder, while a six-speed automatic comes with the V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L V6.
The EPA's fuel economy estimates for a four-cylinder Honda Crosstour are 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway). Front-wheel-drive V6 versions rate 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway) and AWD V6 Crosstours come in at a still respectable 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway).
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2014 Honda Crosstours include active front-seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. All Crosstours also have a rearview camera, while the EX V6 and all EX-L models have a very useful passenger-side blind spot monitor (that displays camera images inside the car). The EX-L models also come with frontal collision warning and lane departure warning systems.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Crosstour V6 stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, a slightly longer than average distance for this class of vehicle.
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety gave the Crosstour the best possible rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash protection. The Crosstour also earned a "Good" rating for its head restraints/seats for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
When it comes to driving dynamics, the 2014 Honda Crosstour shares some of the Accord's classic strengths: It has accurate steering and surefooted handling for a tall, family-themed hatchback. Still, with its extra weight and higher center of gravity, the Crosstour is decidedly less sporting than the Accord sedan. We've yet to test the Crosstour with the four-cylinder engine, but performance with the V6 is more than adequate. On the highway, the Crosstour performs admirably, providing a comfortable ride and a quiet cabin at speed.
Interior
When it comes to the look of its cabin, the 2014 Honda Crosstour is a dead ringer for the previous-generation Accord sedan on which it is based. This means that the center stack is crowded with a plethora of buttons, and opting for the navigation system only adds to the button overload. Fortunately, the combination of a high-mounted screen, voice activation and a multipurpose control knob serves to simplify operation of the many systems.
The Crosstour offers a roomy cabin, with respectable head- and legroom in the front and rear seats. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, though some may find the lumbar support too aggressive.
Compared to an Accord sedan, the Crosstour is indeed more versatile, with the hatchback allowing you to load bulky items more easily. However, there are only 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with them folded. Intrusive wells for the rear wheels further compromise the usefulness of the space. More traditional wagons and crossovers can accommodate quite a bit more.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Crosstour.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Crosstour
Related Used 2014 Honda Crosstour info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019