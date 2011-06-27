Let me just get a couple of pet peeves out of the way. My Crosstour, which is the top of line and loaded, has no outside temperature gauge on the center screen or instrument cluster. Only way I can get it is by selecting a certain mode on the teeny-weeny odometer display. Come on..... Also, I've had many cars over a couple of decades. But this is the FIRST one that doesn't have a low washer fluid warning light. Seriously..... My first car, 1987 Mazda RX-7, and every car since then has had it. But not my top of the line 2014 Crosstour. I was baffled and do carry a bottle of washer fluid in the storage bin just in case. Having gotten over these 2 issues, honestly, I like the car overall. Looks are different. But at least you won't bump into one around every corner like the standard Accord. It doesn't particularly do anything really well, but it does a decent job all around. Comfortable 5 people seating, good pick-up when called for, AWD kicks in when needed, ride is pretty compliant, won't leave you stranded, reasonable maintenance cost, runs on regular, not bad MPG for its size and weight, at 50K miles original tires still have plenty of life, good visibility (rear will take getting used to), decent trunk space (although rear tire wells do limit width), adequate safety features. Since they've discontinued the model, never mind improvements. But if you're looking for a pre-owned sample of one of these, I'd say it's a pretty sound choice.

