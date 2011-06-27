  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
2014 Honda Crosstour Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating
  • carlike driving dynamics
  • quiet cabin
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Limited cargo capacity
  • button-heavy controls
  • polarizing styling.
List Price Range
$18,825 - $19,850
Used Crosstour for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Honda Crosstour hatchback provides more versatility than a midsize sedan, but if cargo space is what you need, a crossover SUV or wagon will likely suit you better.

Vehicle overview

If you're the manufacturer of one of the country's best-selling family sedans, it's natural that you'd want to expand your market by giving buyers of that vehicle some additional choices. The 2014 Honda Crosstour was born in this spirit. It's a crossover-themed hatchback version of the Accord sedan. And relative to the Accord, it offers its own set of advantages.

Additional cargo capacity is the most obvious difference. Compared to the sedan, the 2014 Honda Crosstour offers an additional 10 cubic feet of room for your belongings with the rear seats up. Accessing this cargo area is simple, since the Crosstour utilizes a user-friendly hatchback design. In addition, shoppers in the Snowbelt will appreciate the Crosstour's available all-wheel drive, a feature that isn't offered on the Accord sedan. And compared to the average small crossover SUV, the Crosstour gives you a roomier rear seat and handling that's truly carlike.

There are some downsides to the 2014 Honda Crosstour, however. For one, the Crosstour is based on the previous-generation Accord -- not the newest model that debuted for 2013 -- and therefore lacks the newer sedan's refinements. Also, if it's cargo space you're after, the reality is that you'll do better with more traditional (and arguably, less ungainly looking) crossover SUVs like Honda's own CR-V or the 2014 Nissan Murano without sacrificing much by way of handling or fuel economy. Another strong pick is the 2014 Toyota Venza. Still, the Accord undoubtedly has its share of fans and if you're one of them -- and you're seeking a vehicle that offers Accord-style goodness but with greater utility -- the Crosstour probably won't disappoint.

2014 Honda Crosstour models

The 2014 Honda Crosstour hatchback is available in two main trim levels: EX and EX-L.

The EX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, a sunroof, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seatback, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera (with its monitor embedded in the rearview mirror), Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The EX V6 model adds 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, an 8-inch touchscreen (rearview camera display relocated here), a blind-spot monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a four-way power passenger seat, Bluetooth audio connectivity and an upgraded sound system with Aha compatibility and Pandora radio smartphone integration.

The EX-L includes the EX V6 features (less the 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry) and adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, forward collision and lane departure warning, and satellite radio. The EX-L V6 further adds the 18-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry. The sole option for the EX-L is a voice-activated navigation system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Honda Crosstour gets some minor upgrades to its list of standard features.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Honda Crosstour offers a choice of two engines. One is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 192 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. The other is a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated at 278 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard with the four-cylinder, while a six-speed automatic comes with the V6. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L V6.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates for a four-cylinder Honda Crosstour are 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway). Front-wheel-drive V6 versions rate 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway) and AWD V6 Crosstours come in at a still respectable 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Honda Crosstours include active front-seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. All Crosstours also have a rearview camera, while the EX V6 and all EX-L models have a very useful passenger-side blind spot monitor (that displays camera images inside the car). The EX-L models also come with frontal collision warning and lane departure warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Crosstour V6 stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet, a slightly longer than average distance for this class of vehicle.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety gave the Crosstour the best possible rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash protection. The Crosstour also earned a "Good" rating for its head restraints/seats for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

When it comes to driving dynamics, the 2014 Honda Crosstour shares some of the Accord's classic strengths: It has accurate steering and surefooted handling for a tall, family-themed hatchback. Still, with its extra weight and higher center of gravity, the Crosstour is decidedly less sporting than the Accord sedan. We've yet to test the Crosstour with the four-cylinder engine, but performance with the V6 is more than adequate. On the highway, the Crosstour performs admirably, providing a comfortable ride and a quiet cabin at speed.

Interior

When it comes to the look of its cabin, the 2014 Honda Crosstour is a dead ringer for the previous-generation Accord sedan on which it is based. This means that the center stack is crowded with a plethora of buttons, and opting for the navigation system only adds to the button overload. Fortunately, the combination of a high-mounted screen, voice activation and a multipurpose control knob serves to simplify operation of the many systems.

The Crosstour offers a roomy cabin, with respectable head- and legroom in the front and rear seats. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, though some may find the lumbar support too aggressive.

Compared to an Accord sedan, the Crosstour is indeed more versatile, with the hatchback allowing you to load bulky items more easily. However, there are only 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with them folded. Intrusive wells for the rear wheels further compromise the usefulness of the space. More traditional wagons and crossovers can accommodate quite a bit more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Crosstour.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Ultimate Accord
tollytime,09/07/2014
The Accord suffix was dropped after a slight re-design in 2013, but the genetic relation to Honda's best selling sedan remains strong. Fit, finish, and quality, are excellent! The Crosstour is more like a "Super Accord" that has a beefier structure and higher road clearance. The suspension was raised to mimic a small SUV, but don't get it confused with an off-road vehicle. I'm sure the raised height will aid in deep snow and muddy country roads, but don't try to drive over a hefty log blocking your path. The rear hatch compartment with fold down seats will allow you to transport larger items but less room for extra passengers. Rear cargo room with the seats up is good, but not remarkable.
One More Time
like2bike,10/31/2014
I had a 2010 Crosstour and now have a 2014 - the first time I have ever bought the same model twice. The comfort, quietness and practicality are compelling. Try as I might, I couldn't find another vehicle that fit my needs as well. The interior is upcale enough for clients and the backseat comfort and leg room are outstanding. Chicago winters demand all-wheel drive. I use the speaker phone a lot and the Active Sound Control provides a very quiet cabin. Unlike many SUVs, my bicycle can be stored in the back without the seat down, plus it's out of sight. Gear fits cleanly into the floor storage compartment. Good acceleration and over 30 mpg highway.
GREAT VALUE
Lou Greenberg,03/01/2018
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Great drivetrain. v6, 4 wheel drive. Lots of power for mountain driving. Mileage consistently 30+ mpg on mid grade fuel. The ECO mode is a fantastic idea for gas mileage; it is seamless. Traction is excellent in snowy, icy conditions (ski country Colorado). I have tested it on steep roads with deep snow and it pulls nicely from a dead stop once the rear wheel drive system engages. Very smooth and comfortable to drive. Seat comfort is OK; headrests don't fit me well. Turning radius not great, but OK. The engineers/marketing department need to get together and do consumer testing on future driver interfaces. I like the looks of the car (some reviewers do not), and most people I ask do also. The sloped rear deck gets poor cosmetic reviews on BMW and Mercedes also. Appreciate Michelin tires, good quality interior materials, Right side mirror camera is a fantastic safety feature. Has been a trouble free car.
Not for everyone, but a nice overall package
Steven,07/18/2017
EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Let me just get a couple of pet peeves out of the way. My Crosstour, which is the top of line and loaded, has no outside temperature gauge on the center screen or instrument cluster. Only way I can get it is by selecting a certain mode on the teeny-weeny odometer display. Come on..... Also, I've had many cars over a couple of decades. But this is the FIRST one that doesn't have a low washer fluid warning light. Seriously..... My first car, 1987 Mazda RX-7, and every car since then has had it. But not my top of the line 2014 Crosstour. I was baffled and do carry a bottle of washer fluid in the storage bin just in case. Having gotten over these 2 issues, honestly, I like the car overall. Looks are different. But at least you won't bump into one around every corner like the standard Accord. It doesn't particularly do anything really well, but it does a decent job all around. Comfortable 5 people seating, good pick-up when called for, AWD kicks in when needed, ride is pretty compliant, won't leave you stranded, reasonable maintenance cost, runs on regular, not bad MPG for its size and weight, at 50K miles original tires still have plenty of life, good visibility (rear will take getting used to), decent trunk space (although rear tire wells do limit width), adequate safety features. Since they've discontinued the model, never mind improvements. But if you're looking for a pre-owned sample of one of these, I'd say it's a pretty sound choice.
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Honda Crosstour
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Honda Crosstour features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2014 Honda Crosstour

Used 2014 Honda Crosstour Overview

The Used 2014 Honda Crosstour is offered in the following submodels: Crosstour Hatchback. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Honda Crosstour?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Honda Crosstour trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Honda Crosstour EX-L is priced between $18,825 and$19,850 with odometer readings between 35060 and109238 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Honda Crosstours are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Honda Crosstour for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2014 Crosstours listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,825 and mileage as low as 35060 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Honda Crosstour.

Can't find a used 2014 Honda Crosstours you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Crosstour for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,450.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,193.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Crosstour for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,542.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,163.

