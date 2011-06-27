  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,174$8,874$10,185
Clean$6,837$8,447$9,682
Average$6,164$7,595$8,675
Rough$5,491$6,742$7,668
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,915$9,925$11,474
Clean$7,544$9,448$10,907
Average$6,801$8,494$9,772
Rough$6,059$7,540$8,638
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,529$10,603$12,202
Clean$8,129$10,094$11,599
Average$7,329$9,075$10,393
Rough$6,529$8,055$9,186
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,435$11,571$13,217
Clean$8,993$11,015$12,563
Average$8,108$9,903$11,257
Rough$7,222$8,790$9,950
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,039$10,037$11,575
Clean$7,662$9,554$11,002
Average$6,908$8,590$9,858
Rough$6,154$7,625$8,714
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,910$10,739$12,151
Clean$8,492$10,223$11,550
Average$7,656$9,191$10,349
Rough$6,820$8,159$9,148
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,203$11,541$13,341
Clean$8,771$10,986$12,682
Average$7,908$9,877$11,363
Rough$7,044$8,768$10,044
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,226$11,302$12,903
Clean$8,793$10,759$12,266
Average$7,927$9,673$10,990
Rough$7,062$8,586$9,714
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Honda Crosstour on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,447 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Crosstour is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,447 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Honda Crosstour, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Honda Crosstour with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,837 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,447 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Honda Crosstour. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Honda Crosstour and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Honda Crosstour ranges from $5,491 to $10,185, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Honda Crosstour is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.