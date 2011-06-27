Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,174
|$8,874
|$10,185
|Clean
|$6,837
|$8,447
|$9,682
|Average
|$6,164
|$7,595
|$8,675
|Rough
|$5,491
|$6,742
|$7,668
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,915
|$9,925
|$11,474
|Clean
|$7,544
|$9,448
|$10,907
|Average
|$6,801
|$8,494
|$9,772
|Rough
|$6,059
|$7,540
|$8,638
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,529
|$10,603
|$12,202
|Clean
|$8,129
|$10,094
|$11,599
|Average
|$7,329
|$9,075
|$10,393
|Rough
|$6,529
|$8,055
|$9,186
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,435
|$11,571
|$13,217
|Clean
|$8,993
|$11,015
|$12,563
|Average
|$8,108
|$9,903
|$11,257
|Rough
|$7,222
|$8,790
|$9,950
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,039
|$10,037
|$11,575
|Clean
|$7,662
|$9,554
|$11,002
|Average
|$6,908
|$8,590
|$9,858
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,625
|$8,714
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,910
|$10,739
|$12,151
|Clean
|$8,492
|$10,223
|$11,550
|Average
|$7,656
|$9,191
|$10,349
|Rough
|$6,820
|$8,159
|$9,148
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,203
|$11,541
|$13,341
|Clean
|$8,771
|$10,986
|$12,682
|Average
|$7,908
|$9,877
|$11,363
|Rough
|$7,044
|$8,768
|$10,044
Estimated values
2012 Honda Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,226
|$11,302
|$12,903
|Clean
|$8,793
|$10,759
|$12,266
|Average
|$7,927
|$9,673
|$10,990
|Rough
|$7,062
|$8,586
|$9,714