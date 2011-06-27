Used 2012 Honda Crosstour Consumer Reviews

Honda Crosstour - It is not an SUV - it is a versatile mid size hatchback sedan mwatsky , 03/16/2013 81 of 81 people found this review helpful The typical auto industry reviews I have read of the Crosstour simply do not get it. It does not fit neatly into their ideas of a sedan, so they lump it in with SUVs and wagons, and the say it is lacking because it has less cargo capacity than square SUV designs. I spent 22 yrs driving mini-vans and full size SUVs. My kids are grown, and I could shop for what I wanted. I did NOT want the SUV, or just a smaller version of it (CR-V; RAV-4; Mazda 7 or 9; Ford Edge, etc etc.) I wanted a capable, comfortable, sporty, sharp looking mid size sedan but with the versatility of a hatch back so that when needed, I could open it up, flip down the seat backs and have the space. I got it! Report Abuse

Comfortable Drive connie57 , 11/25/2012 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I have been driving my 6-cyl 2012 Crosstour for three weeks now. I shopped for over a year for a new vehicle. Leaving a SUV, I had mixed feelings to go down to a lower height vehicle. The mid range height of the Crosstour was the main attraction for my purchase. I have no problem getting in, or out of the vehicle. The heated seats feel great of my lower back also. I agree with other reviews on the sound system, roominess, and quietness: Excellent. My husband said it was tight. One thing I notice on two lane roads... when i wish to pass around other vehicles, I just go. No hesitation. I feel confidence in this car.

Comfortable Ride salesbob , 12/04/2012 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I traded my 2010 Accord EXL w/Navi with 80K miles for new 2012 Crosstour. I drive 30K a year. After 3 neck surgeries, I found I needed to sit a bit higher for comfort. I am 5"10. I tried the seats of various SUVs, vans, cars, etc. I sat in the CT and it was perfect. Right height and comfort. I already have 3K miles in 3 weeks. Mileage estimates were right on. I get 27-28 mph with the V-6 on the hwy, 22-23 mixed driving. Car has a unique style. I don't mind. Rear view camera and auto reverse mirrors are a nice plus. I purchased the cargo organizer for the hatch area. The car handles well but not as precise as the Accord. Navi is like previous Accord--easy to use.

Four years after owning a Honda Crosstour Richard Diefenbach , 11/05/2016 EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful As a senior citizen I have owned quite a few cars, My 2012 Crosstour is one of the best, or maybe the best, I have owned. Some reviews complain about the rear vision as it is divided into two sections and takes a little getting used to. However, the back-up camera is flawless and a great aid when scanning in back of you. I bought this car new in March 2012 and both my wife and I have been more than pleased with its economy, versatility, reliability, comfort and room. Lowering the rear seats is as easy as pulling two handles and the seats flop down. The space gained is incredible for a hatchback sedan and since we have children living quite some distances we have hauled a lot of stuff. Gas mileage is extremely good for a 3.5 L. V-6. We generally get 26-27 mpg on a trip and 20 around town. Since I do a lot of maintenance myself I find changing the oil easy enough except I find it's easier to reach the oil filter by jacking the car and removing the passenger side wheel. We now have a little over 62,000 miles on the car and the only thing we have had to replace are the rear pads and rotors (a surprise to me as I thought the front ones go first). I am disappointed that Honda is not longer making this model and I believe 2015 was the last year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value