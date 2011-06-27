Used 2014 Honda CR-Z Consumer Reviews
Hybrid + 6-speed Manual = Perfect Car
My husband was dying to get back to a stick shift. I refuse to buy anything with less than 35 MPGs avg. We both wanted fun, comfort, and style. Answer: the CR-Z. It took us two years to be able to buy one since we do need one car with more space, but as a second vehicle for commuting and weekend errands, it's perfect. We had to work out a weekly trade-off to avoid fighting over who got to drive it. It took a little getting used to because it is small but it hugs the road beautifully. The side mirrors are built smart for better visibility and even the base model includes a Google Glass back-up camera (I miss it when driving our other car!). Bottom line: we LOVE it!
Awesome Car
Test drove the CR-Z and fell in love with it. Great handling, smooth stable ride, plenty of power, rear visibility not really an issue just need to get use to it( a good driver will not have a problem). Interior looks like driving a spaceship, exterior modern style gets looks at every stop light. Much nicer looking than the ugly Prius. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a small commuter car. Press hard to get a good discount, dealer will give in to move inventory.
Impressive Sports Coupe
I can't agree with the assessment made by the Edmunds reviewer about handling and performance. Having owned multiple sports cars over the years, my just acquired 2014 EX model has surpassed my expectations, provides impressive lateral grip (more than most passengers will want to endure) and the acceleration in sport mode is comparable to a Miata, and more than adequate in normal. I just averaged 42.6 mpg on a 250 mile road trip with speeds averaging 70mph. Interior fit and finish and quality of materials are on par with cars costing many thousands more, and the instrumention and dash is well designed and monitors many functions. All in all, this car deserved to carry the torch of the long revered CRX, and no it doesn't need a back seat!
