Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,574
|$10,337
|$12,076
|Clean
|$8,122
|$9,804
|$11,412
|Average
|$7,218
|$8,737
|$10,085
|Rough
|$6,314
|$7,671
|$8,757
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,397
|$10,420
|$12,393
|Clean
|$7,954
|$9,883
|$11,712
|Average
|$7,069
|$8,808
|$10,350
|Rough
|$6,184
|$7,733
|$8,987
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,692
|$9,798
|$11,835
|Clean
|$7,287
|$9,293
|$11,184
|Average
|$6,476
|$8,282
|$9,884
|Rough
|$5,665
|$7,271
|$8,583
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,017
|$9,844
|$11,633
|Clean
|$7,595
|$9,336
|$10,994
|Average
|$6,750
|$8,320
|$9,715
|Rough
|$5,904
|$7,305
|$8,436
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,984
|$11,141
|$13,246
|Clean
|$8,510
|$10,566
|$12,518
|Average
|$7,563
|$9,417
|$11,062
|Rough
|$6,616
|$8,267
|$9,606
Estimated values
2014 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,844
|$9,700
|$11,512
|Clean
|$7,431
|$9,199
|$10,879
|Average
|$6,604
|$8,198
|$9,614
|Rough
|$5,777
|$7,198
|$8,348