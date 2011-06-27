Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,215
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,001
|$2,323
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,572
|$1,835
|Rough
|$792
|$1,144
|$1,347
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,419
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,407
|$2,185
|$2,591
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,717
|$2,046
|Rough
|$807
|$1,249
|$1,502
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,415
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,181
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,714
|$2,034
|Rough
|$818
|$1,247
|$1,493
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,788
|$2,727
|$3,210
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,463
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,272
|$1,936
|$2,294
|Rough
|$927
|$1,409
|$1,684
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,196
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,360
|$1,983
|$2,307
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,559
|$1,822
|Rough
|$780
|$1,134
|$1,337
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$2,822
|$3,304
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,549
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,004
|$2,362
|Rough
|$976
|$1,458
|$1,733
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,526
|$2,993
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,282
|$2,709
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,793
|$2,139
|Rough
|$839
|$1,305
|$1,570
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LTZ 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$2,963
|$3,486
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,677
|$3,154
|Average
|$1,386
|$2,104
|$2,491
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,531
|$1,829