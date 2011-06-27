Estimated values
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,071
|$1,719
|$2,068
|Clean
|$949
|$1,528
|$1,839
|Average
|$705
|$1,145
|$1,382
|Rough
|$462
|$762
|$925
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$3,055
|$3,771
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,715
|$3,354
|Average
|$1,135
|$2,035
|$2,521
|Rough
|$743
|$1,355
|$1,687
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Touring Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,148
|$1,822
|$2,186
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,619
|$1,944
|Average
|$756
|$1,214
|$1,461
|Rough
|$495
|$808
|$978
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,050
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,821
|$2,194
|Average
|$840
|$1,365
|$1,649
|Rough
|$550
|$909
|$1,104