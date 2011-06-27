Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,980
|$22,382
|$24,109
|Clean
|$20,651
|$22,024
|$23,711
|Average
|$19,994
|$21,308
|$22,915
|Rough
|$19,337
|$20,593
|$22,120
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,258
|$33,808
|$35,718
|Clean
|$31,753
|$33,267
|$35,128
|Average
|$30,743
|$32,186
|$33,950
|Rough
|$29,733
|$31,105
|$32,771
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,767
|$27,237
|$30,273
|Clean
|$24,379
|$26,801
|$29,774
|Average
|$23,603
|$25,930
|$28,775
|Rough
|$22,828
|$25,059
|$27,776
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,883
|$24,258
|$25,952
|Clean
|$22,525
|$23,870
|$25,523
|Average
|$21,808
|$23,094
|$24,667
|Rough
|$21,092
|$22,319
|$23,811
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,562
|$57,976
|$60,953
|Clean
|$54,691
|$57,049
|$59,947
|Average
|$52,951
|$55,194
|$57,936
|Rough
|$51,211
|$53,340
|$55,925
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,491
|$25,042
|$26,951
|Clean
|$23,123
|$24,641
|$26,507
|Average
|$22,387
|$23,841
|$25,617
|Rough
|$21,652
|$23,040
|$24,728
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,554
|$26,963
|$28,699
|Clean
|$25,154
|$26,532
|$28,226
|Average
|$24,353
|$25,670
|$27,279
|Rough
|$23,553
|$24,807
|$26,332
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,594
|$47,653
|$52,643
|Clean
|$42,911
|$46,891
|$51,775
|Average
|$41,546
|$45,367
|$50,038
|Rough
|$40,181
|$43,843
|$48,301