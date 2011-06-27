  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. 2019 Dodge Challenger
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Dodge Challenger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,980$22,382$24,109
Clean$20,651$22,024$23,711
Average$19,994$21,308$22,915
Rough$19,337$20,593$22,120
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,258$33,808$35,718
Clean$31,753$33,267$35,128
Average$30,743$32,186$33,950
Rough$29,733$31,105$32,771
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,767$27,237$30,273
Clean$24,379$26,801$29,774
Average$23,603$25,930$28,775
Rough$22,828$25,059$27,776
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,883$24,258$25,952
Clean$22,525$23,870$25,523
Average$21,808$23,094$24,667
Rough$21,092$22,319$23,811
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,562$57,976$60,953
Clean$54,691$57,049$59,947
Average$52,951$55,194$57,936
Rough$51,211$53,340$55,925
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,491$25,042$26,951
Clean$23,123$24,641$26,507
Average$22,387$23,841$25,617
Rough$21,652$23,040$24,728
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,554$26,963$28,699
Clean$25,154$26,532$28,226
Average$24,353$25,670$27,279
Rough$23,553$24,807$26,332
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you
Estimated values
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,594$47,653$52,643
Clean$42,911$46,891$51,775
Average$41,546$45,367$50,038
Rough$40,181$43,843$48,301
Sell my 2019 Dodge Challenger with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Challenger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Dodge Challenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,024 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Challenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,024 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Dodge Challenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,651 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,024 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Dodge Challenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Dodge Challenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Dodge Challenger ranges from $19,337 to $24,109, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Dodge Challenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.