Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,468
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,248
|$2,673
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,809
|$2,155
|Rough
|$885
|$1,369
|$1,637
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,618
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,384
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,918
|$2,286
|Rough
|$939
|$1,452
|$1,736
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango ST Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$2,279
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,317
|$2,076
|$2,478
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,670
|$1,998
|Rough
|$806
|$1,264
|$1,517
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango ST 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,243
|$2,625
|Clean
|$1,380
|$2,043
|$2,394
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,643
|$1,930
|Rough
|$844
|$1,244
|$1,466
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,376
|$2,141
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,255
|$1,951
|$2,319
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,569
|$1,869
|Rough
|$768
|$1,187
|$1,420
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,458
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,239
|$2,662
|Average
|$1,161
|$1,801
|$2,146
|Rough
|$882
|$1,363
|$1,630