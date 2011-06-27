Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,639
|$7,130
|$8,538
|Clean
|$4,365
|$6,707
|$8,013
|Average
|$3,818
|$5,862
|$6,963
|Rough
|$3,271
|$5,017
|$5,912
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter High Roof 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,033
|$10,809
|$12,945
|Clean
|$6,619
|$10,168
|$12,149
|Average
|$5,789
|$8,887
|$10,556
|Rough
|$4,960
|$7,606
|$8,964
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter High Roof 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,819
|$10,480
|$12,551
|Clean
|$6,417
|$9,859
|$11,779
|Average
|$5,613
|$8,617
|$10,235
|Rough
|$4,809
|$7,374
|$8,691
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter High Roof 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,444
|$11,441
|$13,701
|Clean
|$7,005
|$10,763
|$12,859
|Average
|$6,127
|$9,406
|$11,173
|Rough
|$5,250
|$8,050
|$9,488
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Sprinter 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,438
|$9,894
|$11,849
|Clean
|$6,058
|$9,308
|$11,120
|Average
|$5,299
|$8,135
|$9,662
|Rough
|$4,540
|$6,962
|$8,205