  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Chrysler Sebring Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$2,612$3,017
Clean$1,726$2,357$2,717
Average$1,348$1,847$2,117
Rough$969$1,337$1,518
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,959$2,957$3,528
Clean$1,765$2,668$3,178
Average$1,378$2,091$2,476
Rough$991$1,514$1,775
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$2,526$2,870
Clean$1,747$2,280$2,585
Average$1,364$1,787$2,014
Rough$981$1,293$1,444
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$2,179$2,585
Clean$1,323$1,966$2,329
Average$1,033$1,541$1,815
Rough$743$1,116$1,301
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,616$2,619$3,189
Clean$1,456$2,363$2,872
Average$1,137$1,852$2,238
Rough$817$1,341$1,605
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,454$2,953
Clean$1,423$2,215$2,660
Average$1,111$1,736$2,073
Rough$799$1,257$1,486
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,288$1,966$2,353
Clean$1,160$1,774$2,119
Average$906$1,390$1,652
Rough$651$1,007$1,184
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$1,960$2,251
Clean$1,318$1,769$2,027
Average$1,029$1,386$1,580
Rough$740$1,004$1,133
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring TSi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$2,344$2,785
Clean$1,418$2,115$2,509
Average$1,107$1,658$1,955
Rough$796$1,200$1,402
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,319$1,974$2,349
Clean$1,189$1,782$2,116
Average$928$1,396$1,649
Rough$667$1,011$1,182
Sell my 2005 Chrysler Sebring with EdmundsShop for a used Chrysler Sebring near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,782 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Sebring is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,782 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,782 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chrysler Sebring ranges from $667 to $2,349, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chrysler Sebring is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.