Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$2,612
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,726
|$2,357
|$2,717
|Average
|$1,348
|$1,847
|$2,117
|Rough
|$969
|$1,337
|$1,518
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,957
|$3,528
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,668
|$3,178
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,091
|$2,476
|Rough
|$991
|$1,514
|$1,775
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,526
|$2,870
|Clean
|$1,747
|$2,280
|$2,585
|Average
|$1,364
|$1,787
|$2,014
|Rough
|$981
|$1,293
|$1,444
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,179
|$2,585
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,966
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,541
|$1,815
|Rough
|$743
|$1,116
|$1,301
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,619
|$3,189
|Clean
|$1,456
|$2,363
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,852
|$2,238
|Rough
|$817
|$1,341
|$1,605
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,454
|$2,953
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,215
|$2,660
|Average
|$1,111
|$1,736
|$2,073
|Rough
|$799
|$1,257
|$1,486
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$1,966
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,160
|$1,774
|$2,119
|Average
|$906
|$1,390
|$1,652
|Rough
|$651
|$1,007
|$1,184
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$1,960
|$2,251
|Clean
|$1,318
|$1,769
|$2,027
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,386
|$1,580
|Rough
|$740
|$1,004
|$1,133
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring TSi 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,344
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,115
|$2,509
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,658
|$1,955
|Rough
|$796
|$1,200
|$1,402
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler Sebring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,974
|$2,349
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,782
|$2,116
|Average
|$928
|$1,396
|$1,649
|Rough
|$667
|$1,011
|$1,182