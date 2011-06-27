Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,040
|$1,355
|Clean
|$404
|$930
|$1,211
|Average
|$308
|$709
|$925
|Rough
|$212
|$489
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,370
|$1,747
|Clean
|$595
|$1,225
|$1,563
|Average
|$453
|$934
|$1,193
|Rough
|$312
|$644
|$824
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$479
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Clean
|$428
|$938
|$1,211
|Average
|$326
|$715
|$925
|Rough
|$224
|$493
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,330
|$1,709
|Clean
|$558
|$1,189
|$1,528
|Average
|$425
|$907
|$1,167
|Rough
|$293
|$625
|$806
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,283
|$1,651
|Clean
|$533
|$1,147
|$1,477
|Average
|$406
|$875
|$1,128
|Rough
|$280
|$603
|$779
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,156
|$1,431
|Clean
|$576
|$1,034
|$1,280
|Average
|$439
|$788
|$977
|Rough
|$302
|$543
|$675
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$470
|$1,046
|$1,355
|Clean
|$420
|$935
|$1,211
|Average
|$320
|$713
|$925
|Rough
|$220
|$491
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,069
|$1,355
|Clean
|$482
|$956
|$1,211
|Average
|$368
|$729
|$925
|Rough
|$253
|$502
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$471
|$1,045
|$1,355
|Clean
|$421
|$935
|$1,211
|Average
|$321
|$713
|$925
|Rough
|$221
|$491
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,060
|$1,355
|Clean
|$457
|$948
|$1,211
|Average
|$348
|$723
|$925
|Rough
|$240
|$498
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$463
|$1,043
|$1,355
|Clean
|$414
|$933
|$1,211
|Average
|$315
|$711
|$925
|Rough
|$217
|$490
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,040
|$1,355
|Clean
|$404
|$930
|$1,211
|Average
|$308
|$709
|$925
|Rough
|$212
|$489
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,040
|$1,355
|Clean
|$404
|$930
|$1,211
|Average
|$308
|$709
|$925
|Rough
|$212
|$489
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,040
|$1,355
|Clean
|$404
|$930
|$1,211
|Average
|$308
|$709
|$925
|Rough
|$212
|$489
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,480
|$2,701
|$3,356
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,415
|$3,001
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,842
|$2,292
|Rough
|$694
|$1,269
|$1,582
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$703
|$1,396
|$1,768
|Clean
|$628
|$1,248
|$1,581
|Average
|$479
|$952
|$1,207
|Rough
|$329
|$656
|$833
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$471
|$1,045
|$1,355
|Clean
|$421
|$935
|$1,211
|Average
|$321
|$713
|$925
|Rough
|$221
|$491
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$453
|$1,040
|$1,355
|Clean
|$404
|$930
|$1,211
|Average
|$308
|$709
|$925
|Rough
|$212
|$489
|$639
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,478
|$1,896
|Clean
|$626
|$1,322
|$1,696
|Average
|$477
|$1,008
|$1,295
|Rough
|$328
|$695
|$894
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,277
|$1,645
|Clean
|$530
|$1,142
|$1,471
|Average
|$404
|$871
|$1,123
|Rough
|$278
|$600
|$775