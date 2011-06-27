Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,655
|$11,063
|$12,715
|Clean
|$9,428
|$10,806
|$12,404
|Average
|$8,973
|$10,293
|$11,782
|Rough
|$8,518
|$9,780
|$11,160
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,814
|$9,142
|$10,694
|Clean
|$7,629
|$8,930
|$10,432
|Average
|$7,261
|$8,506
|$9,909
|Rough
|$6,893
|$8,081
|$9,386
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,281
|$10,778
|$12,531
|Clean
|$9,062
|$10,528
|$12,224
|Average
|$8,625
|$10,028
|$11,611
|Rough
|$8,188
|$9,527
|$10,998
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,850
|$10,422
|$12,258
|Clean
|$8,641
|$10,180
|$11,958
|Average
|$8,224
|$9,697
|$11,359
|Rough
|$7,807
|$9,213
|$10,759
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,503
|$11,893
|$13,531
|Clean
|$10,255
|$11,617
|$13,200
|Average
|$9,760
|$11,065
|$12,538
|Rough
|$9,265
|$10,513
|$11,876
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,254
|$9,741
|$11,476
|Clean
|$8,060
|$9,515
|$11,195
|Average
|$7,671
|$9,063
|$10,634
|Rough
|$7,282
|$8,611
|$10,072
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,196
|$11,775
|$13,625
|Clean
|$9,955
|$11,501
|$13,291
|Average
|$9,475
|$10,955
|$12,625
|Rough
|$8,994
|$10,409
|$11,958
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,989
|$10,527
|$12,324
|Clean
|$8,777
|$10,283
|$12,022
|Average
|$8,354
|$9,794
|$11,419
|Rough
|$7,930
|$9,306
|$10,816
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,706
|$11,282
|$13,126
|Clean
|$9,477
|$11,020
|$12,805
|Average
|$9,020
|$10,497
|$12,163
|Rough
|$8,562
|$9,973
|$11,521
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,709
|$12,571
|$14,746
|Clean
|$10,457
|$12,279
|$14,385
|Average
|$9,952
|$11,696
|$13,664
|Rough
|$9,447
|$11,112
|$12,942
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,739
|$9,940
|$11,354
|Clean
|$8,533
|$9,709
|$11,076
|Average
|$8,121
|$9,248
|$10,521
|Rough
|$7,709
|$8,787
|$9,965