  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Chevrolet Sonic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,655$11,063$12,715
Clean$9,428$10,806$12,404
Average$8,973$10,293$11,782
Rough$8,518$9,780$11,160
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,814$9,142$10,694
Clean$7,629$8,930$10,432
Average$7,261$8,506$9,909
Rough$6,893$8,081$9,386
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,281$10,778$12,531
Clean$9,062$10,528$12,224
Average$8,625$10,028$11,611
Rough$8,188$9,527$10,998
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,850$10,422$12,258
Clean$8,641$10,180$11,958
Average$8,224$9,697$11,359
Rough$7,807$9,213$10,759
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,503$11,893$13,531
Clean$10,255$11,617$13,200
Average$9,760$11,065$12,538
Rough$9,265$10,513$11,876
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,254$9,741$11,476
Clean$8,060$9,515$11,195
Average$7,671$9,063$10,634
Rough$7,282$8,611$10,072
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,196$11,775$13,625
Clean$9,955$11,501$13,291
Average$9,475$10,955$12,625
Rough$8,994$10,409$11,958
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,989$10,527$12,324
Clean$8,777$10,283$12,022
Average$8,354$9,794$11,419
Rough$7,930$9,306$10,816
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,706$11,282$13,126
Clean$9,477$11,020$12,805
Average$9,020$10,497$12,163
Rough$8,562$9,973$11,521
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,709$12,571$14,746
Clean$10,457$12,279$14,385
Average$9,952$11,696$13,664
Rough$9,447$11,112$12,942
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,739$9,940$11,354
Clean$8,533$9,709$11,076
Average$8,121$9,248$10,521
Rough$7,709$8,787$9,965
Sell my 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,930 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,930 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,930 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $6,893 to $10,694, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.